Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On July 12

There are 16 Major League Baseball games on July 12 including a doubleheader between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians. As we begin summer, the MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner. Here are the five best games to watch.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for Betting on the MLB Games Today

5. Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals, Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV Channel: SNLA/Bally Sports/TBS

Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this National League battle, the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-29) are facing the St. Louis Cardinals (47-42). The Dodgers are leading the San Diego Padres comfortably by 7.5 games in the National League West. The Cardinals are in the hunt in the National League Central, as they only trail the Milwaukee Brewers by two games. When it comes to the wildcard, the Cardinals are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the final wildcard spot. On Monday, Cardinals left fielder Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbaar each hit their third home run of the season in a 6-1 win over the Phillies. Dickerson had five total bases in the five-run St. Louis win.

On the mound, the Dodgers will start Mitch White (1-1, 3.38 ERA). The Cardinals will counter with Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 4.74 ERA). White pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings against the Colorado Rockies in a 2-1 Dodgers win in his last start on July 6.

4. Milwaukee Brewers @ Minnesota Twins, Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this interleague battle, this matchup is very intriguing because it contains division leaders. The Milwaukee Brewers (48-39) lead the St. Louis Cardinals by two games in the National League Central. The Minnesota Twins (48-40) lead the Cleveland Guardians by four games in the American League Central.

The Brewers will start Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.75 ERA). The Twins counter with Josh Winder (4-2, 3.12 ERA). The Twins must be thrilled what they have seen from their rookie righthander this season. The 25-year-old from Richmond, Virginia, has only given up 14 earned runs in 40 1/3 innings.

3. Philadelphia Phillies @ Toronto Blue Jays , Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia/Rogers Sportsnet

Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this interleague matchup, the Blue Jays (45-42) just came off a disastrous road trip where they only won one game in three against the terrible Oakland Athletics, and then were swept by the Seattle Mariners in a four-game series. To make matters worse, Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman is battling an ankle ailment and we literally do not know if he will start on Tuesday. That is why no odds are listed yet.

Toronto is having problems as of late putting a strong nine innings together. They have shown flashes of brilliance at times, but have simply lacked consistency.

The Phillies meanwhile are in third place in the NL East (46-41), and eight games back of the New York Mets in the division. When it comes to the NL Wildcard, the Phillies and Cardinals are tied for the last playoff spot. We do know the Phillies will be starting Andrew Bellatti (1-3, 3.14 ERA).

2. Boston Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays, Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN/Bally Sports

Live Stream: Jazz Sports

In this American League East Division battle, the Tampa Bay Rays are hosting the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox (47-40), and the Rays (46-40) are both in the American League Wildcard spot at the moment. On Monday, the Rays came through with a convincing 10-5 win. Tampa Bay had three runs each in the second and eighth innings. Yandy Diaz was marvelous from the leadoff spot as he went three for three with two doubles, three runs scored and three runs batted in.

On the mound on Tuesday, Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale will make his season debut. The seven-time All-Star has not pitched all year because he broke his rib in spring training. The Rays will counter with three-time All-Star Corey Kluber (4-5, 3.62 ERA).

1. New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: SNY/Bally Sports

Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Once again, we have the top two teams in the National League East on Tuesday. The Mets (54-33) lead the Braves (52-36) by two and a half games. The Mets beat the Braves 4-1 on Monday. Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer only gave up one earned run in seven innings and had perfect control. The eight-time All-Star had nine strikeouts compared to zero walks.

On Tuesday, rookie Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves (4-2, 2.60 ERA). The Mets are countering with David Peterson (5-1, 3.48 ERA).