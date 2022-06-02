Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 2

There are 12 Major League Baseball games to be played on Thursday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Chicago White Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays–NBC Sports Chicago/Rogers Sportsnet–3:07 PM ET

This Major League Baseball matinee game features a strong pitching matchup. Alek Manoah starts for the Jays (5-1, 1.77 ERA), while Johnny Cueto starts for the White Sox (0-1, 2.41 ERA). Toronto (29-20) has a seven game winning streak and is the favourite at -187. Chicago (23-25) is at +172.

4) Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees–Bally Sports/YES–7:05 PM ET

In this American League battle, the Yankees (-149) lead the American League East (34-15), while the Angels (138) are second in the American League West (27-23)

3) Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees–Bally Sports/YES–1:05 PM ET

In the first game of a doubleheader, this is must see TV because of the pitching matchup. The Angels (+109) go with American League MVP Shohei Ohtani (3-3, 3.45 ERA), while the Yankees (-119) counter with Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.70 ERA).

2) New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers–SNY/SNLA–10:10 PM ET

In this juicy National League battle in SoCal, the National League East leading New York Mets (35-17) play the National League West leading Los Angeles Dodgers (33-17). The Dodgers (-162) are favoured over the Mets (+149) because of the outstanding pitching this season to start the year for Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80 ERA).

1) San Diego Padres @ Milwaukee Brewers–Bally Sports–7:40 PM ET

The Padres (-105) are second in the National League West (30-20). The Brewers (-105) lead the National League Central (32-20). Even the odds makers think this game is going to be very close. Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 home runs and 36 runs batted in.