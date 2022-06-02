MLB

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 2

Jeremy Freeborn
There are 12 Major League Baseball games to be played on Thursday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Chicago White Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays–NBC Sports Chicago/Rogers Sportsnet–3:07 PM ET

This Major League Baseball matinee game features a strong pitching matchup. Alek Manoah starts for the Jays (5-1, 1.77 ERA), while Johnny Cueto starts for the White Sox (0-1, 2.41 ERA). Toronto (29-20) has a seven game winning streak and is the favourite at -187. Chicago (23-25) is at +172.

4) Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees–Bally Sports/YES–7:05 PM ET

In this American League battle, the Yankees (-149) lead the American League East (34-15), while the Angels (138) are second in the American League West (27-23)

3) Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees–Bally Sports/YES–1:05 PM ET

In the first game of a doubleheader, this is must see TV because of the pitching matchup. The Angels (+109) go with American League MVP Shohei Ohtani (3-3, 3.45 ERA), while the Yankees (-119) counter with Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.70 ERA).

2) New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers–SNY/SNLA–10:10 PM ET

In this juicy National League battle in SoCal, the National League East leading New York Mets (35-17) play the National League West leading Los Angeles Dodgers (33-17). The Dodgers (-162) are favoured over the Mets (+149) because of the outstanding pitching this season to start the year for Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80 ERA).

1) San Diego Padres @ Milwaukee Brewers–Bally Sports–7:40 PM ET

The Padres (-105) are second in the National League West (30-20). The Brewers (-105) lead the National League Central (32-20). Even the odds makers think this game is going to be very close. Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 home runs and 36 runs batted in.

MLB
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

