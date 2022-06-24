Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 24

There are 15 Major League Baseball games on June 24. Just like midweek, there are five games where both teams are above .500. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of BetOnline, one of the best MLB sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers @ Atlanta Braves, Time: 7:20 PM ET

In this National League battle, the Atlanta Braves are hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers in a rematch of the National League Championship Series, a series the Braves won four games to two. The Braves are second in the NL East at 41 wins and 30 losses, four games back of the first place New York Mets. The Dodgers are first in the NL West at 43 wins and 25 losses, one game up on the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers just swept Cincinnati, where they outscored the Reds 26-11. The Braves won three of four games against the San Francisco Giants. On the mound in this one, the Dodgers will start Juilo Urias (4-6, 2.56 ERA), while the Braves will counter with Ian Anderson (6-3, 4.35 ERA).

4. Toronto Blue Jays @ Milwaukee Brewers, Time: 8:10 PM ET

This is a very intriguing Interleague battle in the heart of Wisconsin. The Blue Jays are second in the American League East at 39-30, while the Brewers are at 40-32, and tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the National League Central.

The Brewers salvaged a split against the Cardinals on Thursday with a 6-4 win. Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor had a three-run home run in the fourth inning.

The Brewers and Blue Jays have a rich history of making trades with one another. Brewers current first baseman Rowdy Tellez was traded from the Blue Jays to the Brewers on July 6, 2021, for pitchers Bowden Francis and Trevor Richards. On the mound, the Blue Jays will start Alek Manoah (8-2, 2.00 ERA), and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser (4-7, 4.24 ERA).

3. Boston Red Sox @ Cleveland Guardians, Time: 7:10 PM ET

This American League matchup, has the Boston Red Sox, who are third place in the American League East at 39-31, facing the Cleveland Guardians, who are leading the American League Central at 36-29. The Guardians are actually tied for first place with the Minnesota Twins, as the Twins are at 39-32.

The Red Sox are 16-4 in the month of June, and are coming off a sweep of the Detroit Tigers. The Guardians were in a battle with the Twins, where they won two of three games. This pitching matchup has two Canadians on the mound. The Red Sox will start Nick Pivetta of Victoria, British Columbia (7-5, 3.31 ERA), and the Guardians will counter with Cal Quantrill of Port Hope, Ontario (4-4, 3.77 ERA).

2. Philadelphia Phillies @ San Diego Padres, Time: 7:40 PM ET

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing much better baseball as of late after a tough start. They are in third place now in the National League East at 37 wins and 34 losses. The Padres are at 44 wins and 28 losses, and only one game back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Both managers have done a solid job with their new teams–Rob Thomson with the Phillies and Bob Melvin for the Padres. There is no doubt Joe Girardi did not seem to be the right fit in Philadelphia this year, and neither was Jayce Tingler with San Diego in 2021.

On the mound, the Phillies will start Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.11 ERA), while the Padres will counter with Mackenzie Gore (4-3, 3.64 ERA).

1. Houston Astros @ New York Yankees, Time: 7:05 PM ET

This is a fascinating American League tilt, and if this game is anything like the game on Thursday, we are in for a real treat. The Yankees were down 6-3 to the Astros in game one of the series, before they scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth and the 7-6 win. Aaron Hicks led the Yankees’ comeback with a three-run home run to tie the score. The Yankees lead the American League East (52-18), while the Astros lead the American League West (43-26).

On the mound, this pitching matchup is fantastic. The Astros go with Justin Verlander (8-3, 2.30 ERA). The Yankees will matchup with Luis Severino (4-1, 3.27 ERA)