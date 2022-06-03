Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 3

There are 15 Major League Baseball games to be played on Friday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Atlanta Braves @ Colorado Rockies–Apple TV–8:40 P.M. ET

You do not always associate the Colorado Rockies with strong pitching. Chad Kuhl has not been spectacular for the Rockies (+161) in 2022, but has been steady (4-2 with a career best 3.56 ERA). He is obviously benefitting from Bud Black’s tutelage. The Braves (-175) counter with Max Fried (5-2, 3.10 ERA).

4) St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs–Bally Sports/Marquee Sports–2:20 P.M. ET

Afternoon baseball at Wrigley sees a great National League Central Division rivalry. The Cardinals (-104) start Miles Mikolas (3-3, 2.67 ERA), and the Cubs (+106) counter with Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.95 ERA). St. Louis is in second place in the NL Central, and three games of the division leading Brewers.

3) Minnesota Twins @ Toronto Blue Jays–Bally Sports/Rogers Sportsnet One–7:07 P.M. ET

Here we have the American League Central Division leading Minnesota Twins (30-23) playing the Toronto Blue Jays (30-20), who are second in the American League East. The Blue Jays (-218) have the advantage over the Twins (+198) not just because they have the better record, but because they have the strong advantage when it comes to pitching. Toronto is starting Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.48 ERA), while the Twins counter with Chi Chi Gonzalez, who will make his debut with Minnesota after signing a minor league deal on March 18. After an effective rookie season with Texas in 2015, he pitched poorly with the Rangers in 2016, and has struggled mightily the last three seasons with Colorado as he had an ERA of 6.10 in 44 games.

2) New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers–SNY/SNLA–10:10 P.M. ET

This outstanding National League matchup, sees the NL East leading Mets (35-18) facing the NL West leading Dodgers (34-17). These are the top two teams in the National League and two of the top three teams in all of baseball. The only team that is better are the New York Yankees (36-15). On the mound, the Mets (+135) will go with Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66 ERA), and the Dodgers (-146) counter with Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA). The Dodgers must be thrilled with what they have got from Anderson, who was supposed to be a fifth starter. On Thursday to open the series, the Dodgers beat the Mets 2-0 thanks to six shutout innings from Tony Gonsolin.

1) San Diego Padres @ Milwaukee Brewers–Bally Sports–8:10 P.M. ET

This pitching matchup is as good as it could possibly get. The Padres (+141) will start Joe Musgrove (5-0, 1.86 ERA), while the Brewers (-153) counter with National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (3-2, 1.95 ERA). It is rare you find two pitchers with an earned run average under two battling against each other on the mound on the same night in June, and pitch for teams who are both above .500 and in the playoff hunt. The Brewers lead the NL Central (33-20), while the Padres are second in the NL West (30-21). In the first game of the series on Thursday, the Brewers scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Padres 5-4. Jace Peterson had a key three-run triple for Milwaukee to march the comeback.