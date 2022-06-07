MLB

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 7

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

There are 16 Major League Baseball games on June 7. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

5) Oakland Athletics @ Atlanta Braves–NBC Sports California/Bally Sports–7:20 PM ET

This is a juicy Interleague pitching matchup. The Athletics (+206) are starting the much improved Cole Irvin, while the Braves (-228) are starting Kyle Wright. After leading the American League in losses (15) and hits allowed (195) in 2021, Irvin is 2-2, with an ERA of 2.96. Braves starter Kyle Wright is 5-3 with an ERA of 2.41. The Braves (28-27) have the seventh and final playoff spot in the National League.

4) Detroit Tigers @ Pittsburgh Pirates–Bally Sports/AT&T–7:05 PM ET

Both teams must be thrilled with their scheduled starters on Tuesday. The Tigers (-120) are sending Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.15 ERA) to the mound, while the Pirates (+110) are countering with Jose Quintana (1-2, 2.32 ERA).

3) St. Louis Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Rays–Bally Sports–7:10 PM ET

In this interesting Interleague battle, the Tampa Bay Rays (-157) host the St. Louis Cardinals (+145). It is never easy to play in the Trop. The Rays are third in the American League East (31-23). The Cardinals are second in the National League Central (32-23). This is an excellent pitching matchup. The Cardinals are going with Dakota Hudson (4-2, 2.96 ERA), and the Rays counter with Jeffery Springs (2-2, 1.88 ERA).

2) New York Mets @ San Diego Padres–SNY/Bally Sports–9:40 PM ET

This National League matchup has the National League East leading New York Mets (+119) playing the San Diego Padres (-129), who are second in the National League West. The Mets (38-19) are starting Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.88 ERA), while the Padres (33-22) counter with Yu Darvish (4-3, 4.03 ERA). The Mets won the opening game of the series 11-5 on Monday, thanks to Eduardo Escobar, who hit for the cycle. Escobar is the first player this season to accomplish the feat.

1) New York Yankees @ Minnesota Twins–YES/Bally Sports/mlb.com Free Game of the Day–7:40 PM ET

This American League battle is a matchup of division leaders. The New York Yankees (39-15) lead the American League East by seven games over the Blue Jays, while the Minnesota Twins (32-24) lead the American League East by four and a half games over the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees are getting great starting pitching to start the year from Canadian Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.30 ERA).

 

Topics  
MLB
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB

MLB

MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today June 7

Jeremy Freeborn  •  51min
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 7
Jon Conahan  •  1h
MLB
Mets
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  1h
MLB
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 6
Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
MLB
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today June 6
Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB
MLB All-Star pitcher J.A. Happ retires at age 39
Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
MLB
Rangers trade relief pitcher Albert Abreu to the Royals
Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
More MLB News