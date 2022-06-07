Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 7

There are 16 Major League Baseball games on June 7. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Oakland Athletics @ Atlanta Braves–NBC Sports California/Bally Sports–7:20 PM ET

This is a juicy Interleague pitching matchup. The Athletics (+206) are starting the much improved Cole Irvin, while the Braves (-228) are starting Kyle Wright. After leading the American League in losses (15) and hits allowed (195) in 2021, Irvin is 2-2, with an ERA of 2.96. Braves starter Kyle Wright is 5-3 with an ERA of 2.41. The Braves (28-27) have the seventh and final playoff spot in the National League.

4) Detroit Tigers @ Pittsburgh Pirates–Bally Sports/AT&T–7:05 PM ET

Both teams must be thrilled with their scheduled starters on Tuesday. The Tigers (-120) are sending Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.15 ERA) to the mound, while the Pirates (+110) are countering with Jose Quintana (1-2, 2.32 ERA).

3) St. Louis Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Rays–Bally Sports–7:10 PM ET

In this interesting Interleague battle, the Tampa Bay Rays (-157) host the St. Louis Cardinals (+145). It is never easy to play in the Trop. The Rays are third in the American League East (31-23). The Cardinals are second in the National League Central (32-23). This is an excellent pitching matchup. The Cardinals are going with Dakota Hudson (4-2, 2.96 ERA), and the Rays counter with Jeffery Springs (2-2, 1.88 ERA).

2) New York Mets @ San Diego Padres–SNY/Bally Sports–9:40 PM ET

This National League matchup has the National League East leading New York Mets (+119) playing the San Diego Padres (-129), who are second in the National League West. The Mets (38-19) are starting Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.88 ERA), while the Padres (33-22) counter with Yu Darvish (4-3, 4.03 ERA). The Mets won the opening game of the series 11-5 on Monday, thanks to Eduardo Escobar, who hit for the cycle. Escobar is the first player this season to accomplish the feat.

1) New York Yankees @ Minnesota Twins–YES/Bally Sports/mlb.com Free Game of the Day–7:40 PM ET

This American League battle is a matchup of division leaders. The New York Yankees (39-15) lead the American League East by seven games over the Blue Jays, while the Minnesota Twins (32-24) lead the American League East by four and a half games over the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees are getting great starting pitching to start the year from Canadian Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.30 ERA).