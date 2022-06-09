Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 9

There are 11 Major League Baseball games on June 9. Here are the five best games to watch. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Baltimore Orioles @ Kansas City Royals–MSN2/Bally Sports–8:10 PM ET

This game has intrigue not because these teams are great, but because according to the odds makers, they are equally bad. Both teams are at -105 as of Thursday morning.

4) Washington Nationals @ Miami Marlins–MASN/Bally Sports–6:40 PM ET

The Nationals have ace and 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg on the mound after missing over a year with thoracic outlet syndrome. Miami is still favoured at -136, while Washington is at +126.

3) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago White Sox–SNLA/NBC Sports Chicago–2:10 PM ET

In a Thursday Interleague matinee from the south side of Chicago, the National League West leading Los Angeles Dodgers (-123) play the Chicago White Sox (+113). The Dodgers must be thrilled with what they are getting from starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. The southpaw is a perfect 7-0 with an earned run average of 2.59. The White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease, who is 4-2, with an earned run average of 3.39.

2) St. Louis Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Rays–Bally Sports–1:10 PM ET

In another Thursday Interleague matinee, the Cardinals (+159) are second in the National League Central at 32-25, while the Rays (-173) are second in the American League East at 33-23. St. Louis is half a game back of the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Rays are seven back of the New York Yankees. There is an intriguing pitching matchup here as the Rays are going with Shane McClanahan (6-2, 2.10 ERA), and the Cardinals are countering with Miles Mikolas (4-3, 3.02 ERA). The Rays will be going for the sweep in the series after winning 4-2 on Tuesday and 11-3 on Wednesday. Randy Arozarena had 4 RBIs to lead the Rays in Wednesday’s rout.

1) New York Yankees @ Minnesota Twins–YES/Bally Sports–7:40 PM ET

In a battle of American League Division leaders. the Yankees (-204) will be sending Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.78 ERA) to the mound on Thursday in an attempt to win the three game series. The Twins will counter with Dylan Bundy (3-3, 5.57 ERA). The first two games have been blowouts as the Yankees won 10-4 on Tuesday, and the Twins won 8-1 on Wednesday. Twins rookie first baseman Jose Miranda led the Twins with three hits and three runs batted in during the middle game of the series. One of his hits was a double. New York (40-16) lead Tampa Bay and Toronto by seven games each. Minnesota (33-25) leads Cleveland by four games in the American League Central.