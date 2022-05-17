Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 17

There are 18 Major League Baseball games to be played on Tuesday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies–NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T–8:40 PM ET

In this NL West Division matchup, the Rockies (+145) host the Giants (-157). The Rockies must be thrilled with the pitching so far from starting pitcher Chad Kuhl, who is 2-1 with an earned run average of 2.88 ERA.

4) Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals–Game 1–NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports–2:10 PM ET

in this AL Central Division matchup, the Royals (+172) host the White Sox (-187). This is the first game of a doubleheader. Even though Kansas City is 4.5 games back of Chicago in the standings, they may have the edge in starting pitching, as Jonathan Heasley has an ERA of 2.70.

3) Detroit Tigers @ Tampa Bay Rays–Bally Sports–6:40 PM ET

The Rays (-268) may be 5.5 games back of the Yankees in the American League East, but they have played very respectable baseball at 21-15. The Tigers (+239) are developing. On Tuesday, we will see Beau Brieske, who is looking for his first MLB win after having a respectable 3.86 ERA in his first four starts.

2) St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Mets–Game 1–Bally Sports/SNY/mlb.com Free Game of the Day–3:10 PM ET

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Mets lead the National League East (23-13), while the Cardinals are second in the NL Central (19-15).

1) St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Mets–Game 2–Bally Sports/SNY–4:40 PM ET

This has a great pitching matchup. Miles Mikolas (3-1, 1.49 ERA) has been spectacular for the Cardinals, while Taijuan Walker (1-0, 3.00 ERA) has been steady for the Mets.