MLB

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 17

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

There are 18 Major League Baseball games to be played on Tuesday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

5) San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies–NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T–8:40 PM ET

In this NL West Division matchup, the Rockies (+145) host the Giants (-157). The Rockies must be thrilled with the pitching so far from starting pitcher Chad Kuhl, who is 2-1 with an earned run average of 2.88 ERA.

4) Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals–Game 1–NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports–2:10 PM ET

in this AL Central Division matchup, the Royals (+172) host the White Sox (-187). This is the first game of a doubleheader. Even though Kansas City is 4.5 games back of Chicago in the standings, they may have the edge in starting pitching, as Jonathan Heasley has an ERA of 2.70.

3) Detroit Tigers @ Tampa Bay Rays–Bally Sports–6:40 PM ET

The Rays (-268) may be 5.5 games back of the Yankees in the American League East, but they have played very respectable baseball at 21-15. The Tigers (+239) are developing. On Tuesday, we will see Beau Brieske, who is looking for his first MLB win after having a respectable 3.86 ERA in his first four starts.

2) St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Mets–Game 1–Bally Sports/SNY/mlb.com Free Game of the Day–3:10 PM ET

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Mets lead the National League East (23-13), while the Cardinals are second in the NL Central (19-15).

 

1) St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Mets–Game 2–Bally Sports/SNY–4:40 PM ET

This has a great pitching matchup. Miles Mikolas (3-1, 1.49 ERA) has been spectacular for the Cardinals, while Taijuan Walker (1-0, 3.00 ERA) has been steady for the Mets.

 

Topics  
MLB
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB

MLB

MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 17

Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  17h
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 16
Jon Conahan  •  22h
MLB
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 16
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2022
MLB
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 16
Jeremy Freeborn  •  60min
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 14
Jon Conahan  •  May 14 2022
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 14 2022
More MLB News