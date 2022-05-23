Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 23

There are 12 Major League Baseball games to be played on Monday. Here is how you can watch the best five. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Kansas City Royals @ Arizona Diamondbacks–Bally Sports–9:40 PM ET–

This game is interesting from a betting perspective as both teams are in the minuses. The Royals are -101 and the Diamondbacks are -109.

4) Oakland Athletics @ Seattle Mariners–NBC Sports California/Root Sports/MLB Free Game of the Day–9:40 PM ET

In a glorious pitching matchup, the Mariners have Marco Gonzalez (2-4, 3.08 ERA), and the Athletics counter with Zach Logue (2-2, 3.04 ERA). The Mariners are at -164, and the Athletics are at +151.

3) Toronto Blue Jays @ St. Louis Cardinals–Rogers Sportsnet/Bally Sports–7:45 PM ET

The Blue Jays (22-19) are third in the American League East, while the Cardinals (23-18) are second in the National League Central. The Cardinals have had remarkable starting pitching from Miles Mikolas, who has an earned run average of 1.68. St. Louis is the slight favourite at -115, while Toronto is +105.

2) New York Mets @ San Francisco Giants–SNY/NBC Sports Bay Area–9:45 PM ET

The Mets (28-15) have the second best record in all of baseball at the moment. The Giants (22-18) are third in the NL West. The Mets have a great record at 15-7, and the fact they are the underdog (+128) compared to the Giants (-138) is somewhat surprising. Also, Mets starting pitcher David Peterson has an ERA of 1.89, while Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb has an awful ERA of 5.61.

1) Milwaukee Brewers @ San Diego Padres–Bally Sports–9:40 PM ET

The Brewers (26-15) lead the St. Louis Cardinals by three games in the NL Central. The Padres (27-14) trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by half a game in the NL West. Milwaukee (-102) is the very slight underdog compared to San Diego (-108). Padres third baseman Manny Machado leads Major League Baseball with 58 hits and a batting average of .374.