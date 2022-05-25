Top 5 Second Round Matches At The 2022 French Open

The 2022 French Open continues on Wednesday from Roland Garros. Here are the top five second round matches for tennis’s second major of the year. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) (12) Hubert Hurkacz–Poland vs. Marco Cecchinato–Italy

Hurkacz (-760), the 12th seed, reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2021. Cecchinato (+540), reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2018. Head-to-head, Hurkacz won their only prior meeting, 6-4, 6-4, in the first round of Eastbourne in 2019.

4) (2) Daniil Medvedev–Russia vs. Laslo Djere–Serbia

Here we have Medvedev (-265), the second seed, up against a clay court specialist. Medvedev is coming off hernia surgery, while Djere (+220) is a clay court specialist, who won the 2019 Rio Open and the 2020 Forte Village Sardegna Open in Sardinia, Italy. Djere also won their only head-to-head meeting, after Medvedev withdrew in Budapest five years ago.

3) (4) Maria Sakkari–Greece vs. Karolina Muchova–Czech Republic

This match has Sakkari, the 2021 French Open semifinalist and 2021 U.S. Open semifinalist, against Muchova, the 2021 Australian Open semifinalist. Head to head, Sakkari (-245) and Muchova (+205) have beaten each other once. Their last meeting came in the third round of the Madrid Open, where Muchova won in three sets, 6-0, 6-7, 7-5.

2) (15) Victoria Azarenka–Belarus vs. Andrea Petkovic–Germany

This intriguing matchup has Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (-319), the two-time Australian Open champion, against Andrea Petkovic of Germany (+264), the 2014 French Open semifinalist. Azarenka has won three of the four prior meetings. Azarenka’s last win over Petkovic came at the 2021 Betti Open in Berlin, where Azarenka was victorious in the first round on grass, 6-4, 7-6.

1) (14) Belinda Bencic–Switzerland vs. Bianca Andreescu–Canada

This fascinating first round matchup has Bencic (-155), the 2019 United States Open semifinalist and 2020 Olympic gold medalist (in 2021) against 2019 United States Open champion Bianca Andreescu (+135) of Canada. Andreescu won their only prior meeting, in the semifinals of the 2019 U.S. Open, 7-6, 7-5.

