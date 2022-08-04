MLB News and Rumors

Top 5 Vin Scully Calls From A Hall of Fame Career

Jeremy Freeborn
Vin Scully of the Bronx, New York, one of the greatest baseball broadcasters of all-time, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. He was the voice of the Dodgers for 66 years. Scully began his work with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950 and retired as a broadcaster with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. In addition to being the voice of the Dodgers, he worked for CBS Sports from 1975 to 1982 broadcasting football and golf. Then from 1983 to 1989, Scully was the primary baseball broadcaster for NBC Sports, and also called the World Series for CBS Sports Radio from 1979 to 1982 and again from 1990 to 1997.

Legendary Baseball Voice

What made Scully unbelievable was the fact he worked alone in the broadcast booth for many years covering the Dodgers. He worked without a color commentator. Scully knew an incredible amount of baseball stories and was constantly able to keep his listeners engaged on a regular basis. Here are five of the greatest calls he had of all time.

5) Story about Socrates

A personal favourite story of mine due to the fact I studied Socrates, the iconic Greek philosopher in university, Scully proceeded to once give a history lesson about Socrates when Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Socrates Brito of Azua, Dominican Republic was up to bat. We found out from Scully that “Socrates was the smartest man probably in Greece,” that the “Greek government did not like what he was teaching, so they threw him in jail,” and the fact he died from poisoned hemlock. What was stunning about the entire at bat during this game between the Diamondbacks and Dodgers, we did not learn one statistic about Socrates Brito, but learned everything about Socrates! The story occurred on April 12, 2016, in a 4-2 Arizona win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

4) Kirk Gibson Home Run

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson had a memorable pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in game one of the 1988 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Gibson had injuries to both legs but found a way to hit a two-run walkoff home run in a 5-4 Dodgers win over the Oakland Athletics. When seeing the home run, Scully stated, “High fly ball into right field, she is… Gone!!!”, “In a year that has been so improbable… the impossible has happened!”

3) Ball Goes through Bill Buckner’s legs

The 1986 World Series will be best remembered for game six when Bill Buckner of the Boston Red Sox had the baseball go through his legs at first base. The ball was hit by Mookie Wilson of the New York Mets with two out in the 10th inning in a 6-5 Mets win to tie the series.

“Little roller up along first. Behind the bag. It gets through Buckner! Here comes Knight, and the Mets win it.”

The Mets went on to win the World Series in seven games.

2) Dwight Clark NFC Championship Catch

In the 1981 NFC Championship, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-27 on a game-winning touchdown throw from Joe Montana to Dwight Clark.

“Montana… looking, looking, throwing in the end zone… Clark caught it! Dwight Clark!… It’s a madhouse at Candlestick!”

1) Don Larsen Perfect Game

In game five of the 1956 World Series, Scully called Don Larsen’s perfect game in a 2-0 Yankees win over the Brooklyn Dodgers. It was the only perfect game in the history of the World Series. The Yankees won the game to take a three games to two series lead, and won the World Series in seven games.

“Got him! The greatest game ever pitched in baseball history by Don Larsen, a no-hitter, a perfect game in a World Series. Never in the history of the game has it ever happened in a World Series. …Don Larsen pitches a perfect game, retiring 27 Dodgers in a row. …When you put it in a World Series, you set the biggest diamond in the biggest ring.”

Jeremy Freeborn

