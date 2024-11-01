Top five College Football games in Week 10

The 2024 College Football season begins an interesting stretch run of the season this weekend with five intriguing Week 10 games. There are presently eight teams undefeated and there are five teams on Saturday who will play a team with a winning record. Let’s take a look at the five best games in College Football on November 2.

(1) Oregon vs. Michigan

Oregon is tied in the newly created Big Ten Conference alongside Indiana at eight wins and zero losses. The Ducks and Hoosiers do not play each other in the regular season, but could play against each other on December 7 in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. On Saturday, the Ducks face a Wolverines team that won College Football’s prize last year. However, this year Michigan is only 5-3 after losing 31-12 to Texas on September 7, 27-17 to Washington on October 5, and 21-7 to Illinois on October 19.

(3) Penn State vs. (4) Ohio State

This juicy matchup has two of the top five teams in college football. Penn State is undefeated at 7-0, while Ohio State only lost once and that was only by one point as they were beaten 32-31 by Oregon. The Nittany Lions are coming off four impressive wins over Illinois, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin.

(5) Miami vs. Duke

The Hurricanes (8-0) host the Blue Devils (6-2) in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. The only two teams that have beaten the Blue Devils this season are Georgia Tech (24-14) on October 5, and 20th ranked Southern Methodist University (28-27) in overtime on October 26. Miami is led by Cameron Ward who leads the ACC in passing touchdowns (24) and passing touchdowns (2746). The Hurricanes have scored 50 points or more in half of their victories.

(11) Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

The Cyclones (7-0) are hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3) in a Big 12 matchup. In two of Iowa State’s games this year, they have gone down to the wire. They barely beat Iowa 20-19 on September 7, and University of Central Florida 38-35 on October 19. The three teams that have beaten Texas Tech are 22nd ranked Washington State (37-16) on September 7, Baylor (59-35) on October 19, and Texas Christian University (35-34) on October 26.

(18) Pittsburgh vs. (20) Southern Methodist University

Unlike Iowa State, Miami and Oregon, Pittsburgh is playing a seeded opponent. The Panthers (7-0) reached the 70 point plateau earlier this season by beating Youngstown State 73-17. The Mustangs’ (7-1) only loss came to undefeated Brigham Young University by a score of 18-15 on September 6.