Top five first round matches at 2024 French Open

The second major of the 2024 tennis season is set to get underway on Sunday from Roland Garros. Here are the top five matches that will take place.

5) (17) Ugo Humbert–France vs. Lorenzo Sonego–Italy

This all-European matchup features the 17th ranked Ugo Humbert of France versus the 50th ranked Lorenzo Sonego of Italy. Humbert had a deep run on clay earlier this spring as he reached the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters before losing to Casper Ruud of Norway. Sonego, meanwhile, reached the fourth round of the 2023 French Open. There he beat Humbert in straight sets in the second round, and 2024 Madrid Masters champion Andrey Rublev of Russia in a five set third round thriller. All-time, Humbert is 3-2 against Sonego. Their lone meeting in 2024 came in the third round of Monte Carlo, which Humbert won 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

4) (19) Victoria Azarenka–Belarus vs. Nadia Podoroska–Argentina

Here we have Azaerenka, the two-time Australian Open champion (2012 and 2013), against Podoroska, the 2021 French Open semifinalist. Head-to-head, Azarenka has won their two prior meetings. The first came in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, which Azarenka won 6-1, 6-0, and the second came in the second round of Wimbledon in 2023, which Azarenka won 6-3, 6-0.

3) (15) Elina Svitolina–Ukraine vs. Karolina Pliskova–Czech Republic

Svitolina, is a three-time grand slam semifinalist, while Pliskova is a two-time grand slam finalist. Svitolina reached the final four of the United States Open in 2019, and Wimbledon in 2019 and 2023. Pliskova reached the final of the United States Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2021. Pliskova is 5-4 all-time against Svitolina. Pliskova won the first five meetings, and Svitolina has won the last four. This will be their first time playing against each other at a grand slam.

2) Andy Murray–Great Britain vs. Stanislas Wawrinka–Switzerland

Murray and Wawrinka have won grand slams in the past. Murray won the United States Open in 2012, and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. Wawrinka won the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015 and the United States Open in 2016. Murray is 13-9 all-time against Wawrinka. Their last meeting came in the first round of Cincinnati in 2022, which Murray won 7-6, 5-7, 7-5. Three times Murray has faced Wawrinka at the French Open. In 2016, Murray won in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. In 2017, Wawrinka won in the semifinals, 6-7, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-1. In 2020, Wawrinka won in the first round, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

1) (4) Alexander Zverev–Germany vs. Rafael Nadal–Spain

Here we have Zverev, the 2024 Italian Open champion, and 2020 United States Open finalist against the King of Clay. Nadal has won the French Open 14 times, and has won 22 majors overall. Nadal is 7-3 all-time against Zverev. The last time they faced each other was the semifinals of the 2022 French Open, as Zverev withdrew in the second set when he tore his Achilles.