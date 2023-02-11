Top Five MLB Lineups Heading Into 2023

This off-season in Major League Baseball was anything but boring. Seemingly everyone signed Carlos Correa yet he wound up back in Minnesota. Xander Bogaerts landed in San Diego, and Justin Verlander will now toe the slab in Queens for the Mets. Now that the dust has settled and we are nearing closer to pitchers and catchers reporting, lets look at the top lineups in major league baseball.

#5 – St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals will undoubtedly miss the exceptional play of Albert Pujols in the latter half of 2022, but with the addition of Contreras, they have made a significant offensive improvement. Contreras, who had a 132 wRC+ in 2022, replaces Yadier Molina (51 wRC+) as the team’s catcher.

With the continued success of Goldschmidt and Arenado and the emergence of young talent like Donovan and Nootbaar, the Cardinals already had a solid offensive lineup, ranking fifth in runs scored (772) and fifth in wRC+ (114). The arrival of top prospect Jordan Walker could further boost their offensive production.

The Cardinals have made a significant step forward in improving their offense with the signing of Contreras. With a talented lineup already in place, fans can expect exciting things from this team in the upcoming season.

1) Tommy Edman, SS

2) Willson Contreras, C

3) Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4) Nolan Arenado, 3B

5) Brendan Donovan, 2B

6) Tyler O’Neill, LF

7) Lars Nootbaar, RF

8) Juan Yepez, DH

9) Dylan Carlson, CF

#4 – Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves lineup is shaping up to be a real force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season. With the return of a fully healthy Ronald Acuña and the addition of first baseman Austin Riley and catcher Brian McCann, the Braves have a roster filled with top-notch talent.

FanGraphs’ projections have the Braves leading the league in runs per game, and with the continued success of Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna, and Dansby Swanson, it’s not hard to see why. The emergence of Cristian Pache and William Contreras, along with the steady production from Travis d’Arnaud, only adds to the depth of this lineup.

The addition of catcher Tyler Flowers and the return of shortstop Dansby Swanson from injury only strengthen the Braves’ already solid defense. All in all, the Braves have the potential to be one of the most dominant offenses in the league, and if everything falls into place, they could easily be hoisting the championship trophy come the season’s end.

1) Ronald Acuña Jr., RF

2) Michael Harris II, CF

3) Austin Riley, 3B

4) Matt Olson, 1B

5) Sean Murphy, C

6) Travis d’Arnaud, DH

7) Ozzie Albies, 2B

8) Marcell Ozuna, LF

9) Vaughn Grissom, SS

#3 – Toronto Blue Jays

It certainly looks like the Blue Jays have improved their lineup with the additions of Varsho and Belt. The team was already among the best in the league in offensive production, and these two new players bring a balance and versatility that should only make them stronger. Varsho’s power stroke will be a great addition to the lineup, and Belt’s veteran presence as a left-handed batter will help balance the DH options. The return of four key regulars at least 29% better than the league average last season will also provide a solid foundation for the team’s offensive production. It will be interesting to see how this plays out on the field, but the Blue Jays look poised for a strong showing in 2023.

1) George Springer, RF

2) Bo Bichette, SS

3) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

4) Alejandro Kirk, C

5) Matt Chapman, 3B

6) Daulton Varsho, LF

7) Brandon Belt, DH

8) Santiago Espinal, 2B

9) Kevin Kiermaier, CF

#2 – Houston Astros

It’s clear that the Astros have a potent lineup, and the addition of Abreu and a healthier Brantley will only make it stronger. With young players like Alvarez, Tucker, and Peña continuing to develop and mature, the Astros will be a force to be reckoned with at the plate this season. It will be interesting to see how they perform and if they can make a strong argument for being the top lineup in the Major Leagues by the end of the year.

1) Jose Altuve, 2B

2) Jeremy Peña, SS

3) Yordan Alvarez, LF

4) Alex Bregman, 3B

5) Kyle Tucker, RF

6) José Abreu, 1B

7) Michael Brantley, DH

8) Chas McCormick, CF

9) Martín Maldonado, C

#1 – San Diego Padres

It’s exciting to see the Padres’ lineup with the addition of Bogaerts and the return of Tatis. The 1-through-4 combination of Tatis, Machado, Bogaerts, and Pham is formidable and could give the Padres a decisive advantage in the National League. The production from the bottom half of the lineup, especially from Carpenter, will also be essential for the team’s success. It’ll be interesting to see how the Padres’ offense performs this season and if they can mesh together to become a dominant force in the league.

1) Fernando Tatis Jr., LF^

2) Juan Soto, RF

3) Manny Machado, 3B

4) Xander Bogaerts, SS

5) Jake Cronenworth, 1B

6) Matt Carpenter, DH

7) Ha-Seong Kim, 2B

8) Austin Nola, C

9) Trent Grisham, CF