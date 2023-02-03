Top five NHL All-Star Snubs

The 2023 National Hockey League All-Star Game is taking place on Saturday from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers were to host the game in 2021, but the game was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Deciding who plays in the game is always difficult because each and every year there are some players who deserve to play but are not selected. Here are the top five players not playing in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

5) William Nylander–Toronto Maple Leafs

The native of Calgary who plays internationally for Sweden has 28 goals and 31 assists for 59 points in 52 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022-23. He is a +14 with 14 penalty minutes, 19 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 185 shots on goal, 19 faceoff wins, 14 blocked shots, 14 hits, 50 takeaways and 23 giveaways. This is the first time that Nylander has averaged more than a point per game and the 26-year-old center is 15th in NHL scoring.

4) Ryan Nugent-Hopkins–Edmonton Oilers

The native of Burnaby, British Columbia has 22 goals and 38 assists for 60 points in 50 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2022-23. The 29-year-old center is a +6 with 24 penalty minutes, 32 power-play points, two shorthanded points, two game-winning goals, 116 shots on goal, 19 blocked shots, 34 hits, 31 takeaways, and 16 giveaways. Nugent-Hopkins is tied for 11th in NHL scoring.

3) Zach Hyman–Edmonton Oilers

The native of Toronto, Ontario has 26 goals and 34 assists for 60 points in 49 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2022-23. The 30-year-old left winger is +16 with 25 penalty minutes, 19 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 189 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, 51 hits, 26 takeaways, and 17 giveaways. Hyman is tied for 11th in NHL scoring.

2) Vitek Vanecek–New Jersey Devils

The native of Havlickuv Brod, Czechia has a record of 21 wins, five regulation losses, and two losses in extra time this season in New Jersey. He has a goals against average of 2.29, a save percentage of .917 and two shutouts.

1) Jake Oettinger–Dallas Stars

The native of Lakeville, Minnesota has a record of 21 wins, seven regulation losses, and seven losses in extra time this season in Dallas. He has a goals against average of 2.26, save percentage of .923 and four shutouts.