Top Minor League Prospect Jackson Holliday To Be Called Up By Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are getting reinforcements from the minor-leagues. The team is set to promote Jackson Holliday from Triple-A Norfolk, according to reports. Holliday, 20, is the consensus No. 1 prospect in minor league baseball.

Holliday was invited to 2024 Orioles Spring Training as a non-roster invitee and nearly made the O’s Opening Day roster after an impressive Grapefruit League campaign. The 20-year-old slashed .311/.354/.600 with 2 homers, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 2 stolen bases, and a .954 OPS. Holliday impressed during the 2024 Spring Breakout; a series of games designed to showcase top minor league talent. Despite the tremendous Spring, Holliday was sent to the Norfolk Tides, Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate, where he finished the remainder the prior season.

His stay in Norfolk wasn’t meant to last.

Holliday dominated International League pitching through the first 10 games of the season. The Stillwater, Oklahoma native slashed .333/.482/.595 with 2 home runs, 9 RBI, 5 doubles, 12 walks, a stolen base, and a 1.077 OPS. Despite his age, Holliday made it seem like he was a man among boys. The Orioles had clearly seen enough and called for Holliday’s promotion to the Big Leagues. He will arrive in the Big Leagues after playing in just 155 minor league baseball games.

The Orioles have yet to confirm the move however an announcement is likely on Thursday.

Jackson Holliday in 10 Triple-A games this season before being called up: 14-for-42 (.333), 2 HR, 5 2B, 12 BB, 18 R, 1.077 OPS pic.twitter.com/l2kdQneidA — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 10, 2024

Who is Jackson Holliday?

If the name rings a bell, it should. Holliday is the oldest son of former seven-time Major League All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday.

Holliday emerged on the scene during his freshman year at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Oklahoma. A highly sought after recruit, Holliday committed to play baseball for Oklahoma State University shortly after the conclusion of his freshman season. He also participated in various Perfect Game showcases and was a member of USA Baseball’s U18 tournament team.

As a senior in high school, Holliday demolished the local competition in Oklahoma. He registered an incredible .685 batting average with 17 home runs, 79 RBIs, 29 doubles, and 30 stolen bases in just 40 high school games. Holliday was named as the Oklahoma “Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year” for his 2022 accomplishments. He also received the American Baseball Coaches Association Gold Glove Award.

You know what he can do with the bat, but check out MLB’s No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday with the glove 👀@Orioles | @NorfolkTides pic.twitter.com/HPQ1s7YkE2 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 9, 2024

When Was Jackson Holliday Drafted?

Holliday was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He signed with the O’s for $8.19 million, the largest ever signing bonus for a high school player in MLB Draft history. Holliday quickly ascended through the Baltimore farm system, playing at all four levels by the end of the 2023 minor league season. He was named the 2023 Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year.

Jackson Holliday Stats

Year Age Tm Lg Lev Aff G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB 2022 18 2 Teams 2 Lgs A-Rk BAL 20 90 64 14 19 5 0 1 9 4 1 25 12 .297 .489 .422 .911 27 1 0 0 1 1 2023 19 4 Teams 4 Lgs A+-AA-AAA-A BAL 125 581 477 113 154 30 9 12 75 24 9 101 118 .323 .442 .499 .941 238 6 2 0 1 2 2024 20 Norfolk IL AAA BAL 9 51 38 18 13 4 0 2 9 1 0 11 8 .342 .490 .605 1.096 23 2 1 0 1 0 All All All 154 722 579 145 186 39 9 15 93 29 10 137 138 .321 .452 .497 .949 288 9 3 0 3 3 Provided by Baseball-Reference.com

The @Orioles are calling up 20 year old top prospect Jackson Holliday to the big leagues! 👀⚾️pic.twitter.com/lT57Apl4KD — Prospect Dugout (@prospectdugout) April 10, 2024