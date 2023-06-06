Tennis News and Rumors

Top Six Matches Of the Quarterfinals Of 2023 French Open

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
How to Bet on French Open 2022 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites

The quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open begins Tuesday. Here are the best six matches to watch.

6) Karolina Muchova–Czech Republic vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova–Russia

This women’s quarterfinal battle has Muchova, the 2021 Australian Open semifinalist, against Pavlyuchenkova, the 2021 French Open finalist. Both players are unseeded despite excellent performances at a grand slam two years ago. Pavlyuchenkova is 2-1 all-time against Muchova, including a win in their only prior meeting on clay. That was a 7-6, 7-6 win in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Madrid Open.

5) (2) Aryna Sabalenka–Belarus vs. Elina Svitolina–Ukraine

Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open, while Svitolina reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and the United States Open in 2019. Despite being the unseeded player and facing the world number two, Svitolina won their only prior meeting on clay. That came in the semifinals of Strasbourg in 2022, which Svitolina won 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. In their only other match, Sabalenka beat Svitolina 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in the second round of the 2018 Wuhan Tennis Open.

4) (3) Novak Djokovic–Serbia vs. (11) Karen Khachanov–Russia

Djokovic is a 22-time grand slam champion including two French Open titles in 2016 and 2021. Khachanov is a two-time grand slam semifinalist as he reached the final four of the 2022 United Stated Open and 2023 Australian Open. Djokovic is 8-1 all-time against Khachanov, including grand slam wins at the 2018 Wimbledon and 2020 French Open.

3) (1) Carlos Alcaraz–Spain vs. (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas–Greece

Alcaraz is the 2022 United States Open champion, while Tsitsipas is the finalist at the 2021 French Open and 2023 Australian Open. Head-to-head, Alcaraz has won all four prior meetings, including two wins the last two years on clay in Barcelona. Alcaraz won 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the quarterfinals in 2022, and 6-3, 6-4 in the finals in 2023,

2) (4) Casper Ruud–Norway vs. (8) Holger Rune–Denmark

Ruud reached the final of the 2022 United States Open, and 2022 French Open. Rune, who reached the French Open quarterfinals in 2022, had great performances on clay earlier this year, as he made the finals in Monte Carlo and Rome. Ruud is 4-1 all-time against Rune. All five of their prior meetings have come on clay.

1) (1) Iga Świątek–Poland vs. (6) Coco Gauff–United States

This French Open battle is a rematch of the 2022 final where Swiatek won 6-1, 6-3. Swiatek has dominated Gauff as she has won all six matches, including a semifinal win in Dubai in 2023, and a semifinal win in Rome in 2021.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open

Is Venus Williams Playing At Wimbledon?

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
Tennis News and Rumors
Holger Rune
Amid Double Bounce Controversy, Holger Rune Wins Five Set Thriller
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
Tennis News and Rumors
Daniil Medvedev
Russian And Belarusian Tennis Players Reportedly Experiencing Difficulties Getting Visas For Wimbledon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  12h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: National Bank Open
Top six matches of fourth round of 2023 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
475498926
Last American Men Bow Out On Saturday Leaving It Up To The Women To End French Open Championship Drought
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
On His 37th Birthday, Rafael Nadal Shares His Anticipated Recovery Timeline From Hip Surgery
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Twitter Reacts As Coco Gauff Debuts Signature New Balance Coco CG1 Shoes
Coco Gauff Defeats Fellow Teenager Mirra Andreeva In Three Sets
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top