Top Six Matches Of the Quarterfinals Of 2023 French Open

The quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open begins Tuesday. Here are the best six matches to watch.

6) Karolina Muchova–Czech Republic vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova–Russia

This women’s quarterfinal battle has Muchova, the 2021 Australian Open semifinalist, against Pavlyuchenkova, the 2021 French Open finalist. Both players are unseeded despite excellent performances at a grand slam two years ago. Pavlyuchenkova is 2-1 all-time against Muchova, including a win in their only prior meeting on clay. That was a 7-6, 7-6 win in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Madrid Open.

5) (2) Aryna Sabalenka–Belarus vs. Elina Svitolina–Ukraine

Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open, while Svitolina reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and the United States Open in 2019. Despite being the unseeded player and facing the world number two, Svitolina won their only prior meeting on clay. That came in the semifinals of Strasbourg in 2022, which Svitolina won 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. In their only other match, Sabalenka beat Svitolina 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in the second round of the 2018 Wuhan Tennis Open.

4) (3) Novak Djokovic–Serbia vs. (11) Karen Khachanov–Russia

Djokovic is a 22-time grand slam champion including two French Open titles in 2016 and 2021. Khachanov is a two-time grand slam semifinalist as he reached the final four of the 2022 United Stated Open and 2023 Australian Open. Djokovic is 8-1 all-time against Khachanov, including grand slam wins at the 2018 Wimbledon and 2020 French Open.

3) (1) Carlos Alcaraz–Spain vs. (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas–Greece

Alcaraz is the 2022 United States Open champion, while Tsitsipas is the finalist at the 2021 French Open and 2023 Australian Open. Head-to-head, Alcaraz has won all four prior meetings, including two wins the last two years on clay in Barcelona. Alcaraz won 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the quarterfinals in 2022, and 6-3, 6-4 in the finals in 2023,

2) (4) Casper Ruud–Norway vs. (8) Holger Rune–Denmark

Ruud reached the final of the 2022 United States Open, and 2022 French Open. Rune, who reached the French Open quarterfinals in 2022, had great performances on clay earlier this year, as he made the finals in Monte Carlo and Rome. Ruud is 4-1 all-time against Rune. All five of their prior meetings have come on clay.

1) (1) Iga Świątek–Poland vs. (6) Coco Gauff–United States

This French Open battle is a rematch of the 2022 final where Swiatek won 6-1, 6-3. Swiatek has dominated Gauff as she has won all six matches, including a semifinal win in Dubai in 2023, and a semifinal win in Rome in 2021.