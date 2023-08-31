MLB News and Rumors

Top two MLB teams face each other in southern California

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

As we end the month of August, the top two teams in Major League Baseball will be facing each other at Dodger Stadium. The Atlanta Braves lead all of Major League Baseball with a record of 87 wins and 45 losses, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are second with a record of 83 wins and 49 losses.

Both Teams Comfortably in First Place

The Braves lead the second place Philadelphia Phillies by 13.5 games. Philadelphia, the reigning National League champions, have a record of 74 wins and 59 losses. The Dodgers lead the second place San Francisco Giants by 14.5 games. The Giants are at 69 wins and 64 losses.

Complete Dominance

The Braves were the best team in Major League Baseball at the time of the All-Star break. When the league stopped play for the Mid Summer Classic, Atlanta had a record of 60 wins and 29 losses for a winning percentage of .674. Since the All-Star Break, the Braves have a record of 27 wins and 16 losses.

The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball since July 12. They have a record of 32 wins and 11 losses for an extremely impressive winning percentage of .744. Los Angeles also had the best record in all of baseball after the All-Star break in 2022 too as they were at 51 wins and 21 losses.

Who are the stars on the Braves and Dodgers?

The Braves are led offensively by outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela and first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia. Acuna Jr. is third in the National League with a .334 batting average, and leads Major League Baseball with 178 hits and 61 stolen bases. Olson leads the National League with 43 home runs and Major League Baseball with 112 runs batted in.

The Dodgers are led offensively by first baseman Freddie Freeman of Villa Park, California and right fielder Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee. Freeman is second in the National League with a .338 batting average, and is tied with Acuna Jr. in the Major League lead in hits with 178. Betts is fourth in the National League with 36 home runs, and fourth in the Major Leagues with 156 hits.

The Braves are led by starting pitchers Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio and Charlie Morton of Flemington, New York. Strider leads Major League Baseball with 15 wins and 236 strikeouts. Morton is third in the National League with 14 wins. Strider has the start Thursday and Morton has the start Sunday.

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
