Transfer Portal News: Former 4-Star WR Wesley Grimes Looks Likely to Leave Wake Forest for NC State Wolfpack

David Evans
The transfer portal has become a crucial element for teams looking to bolster their rosters in college football, and NC State is looking to do exactly that. A recent development in the portal is the movement of Wesley Grimes, a talented wide receiver from Wake Forest, who is now exploring his options, with NC State among the favorite to earn his signature.

Grimes Looking to Move From Wake Forest to Wolfpack

Grimes, a sophomore at Wake Forest, has made significant strides in his career with the Demon Deacons. Despite playing primarily on special teams as a freshman, he emerged as a key player in his sophomore year, demonstrating his talent at wide receiver. In 2023, Grimes recorded 20 receptions for 339 yards and four touchdowns, showcasing his ability as a vertical threat on the field.

The move to enter the transfer portal has attracted attention from various college football programs. NC State is among the most interested parties. This development is particularly intriguing given that NC State was one of Grimes’ preferred choices during his initial recruitment phase, but he ultimately chose Wake Forest.

Now, with the opportunity to experience something new, NC State could be a viable option for Grimes, potentially allowing him to forge an instant connection given his Raleigh, NC, roots.

WVU Also in the Hunt for Grimes

In addition to NC State, West Virginia University (WVU) has also extended an offer to Grimes. WVU is looking to enhance its receiver lineup, and Grimes, with his notable average of 17 yards per catch in 2023 and experience in kick returns, fits their profile of an ideal receiver target.

Grimes’ journey paints a picture of the evolving nature of college football, where players’ paths are increasingly fluid and opportunities can arise from various quarters. His decision to enter the transfer portal opens up a new chapter in his career, one that will be closely watched by both his current, and potential future teams.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
