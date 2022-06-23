The PGA Tour will head to TPC River Highlands for the 2022 Travelers Championship this weekend. Only one week removed from major championship play, the field is stacked for one of the best stops on the PGA Tour.

The 6,891-yard, par 70, Pete Dye-designed course is one of the shortest courses players will see on the PGA Tour. With a beautiful weekend ahead of us in Cromwell, Connecticut, it’ll be some exciting rounds of golf being played at TPC River Highlands.

Scroll down below for more information about the 2022 Travelers Championship tee times, field, odds, and weather forecast.

Travelers Championship 2022 Field

Despite being one week removed from the 2022 US Open, it’s a talented field at TPC River Highlands this weekend for the Travelers Championship including four of the six top-ranked players in the world and the top four in the FedEx Cup standings.

After a top-five finish at the US Open, Rory McIlroy leads the field with the best odds to win. While Scheffler quietly finished second at The Country Club and will look to add another win to his unforgettable season.

Travelers Championship 2022 Tee Times

The PGA Tour resumes on Thursday, June 22 at TPC River Highlands at 6:45 am. Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan, and Stephan Jaeger will be the first group to tee off at the Travelers Championship at 6:45 am. Round 1 will wrap up at 2:00 pm when Curtis Thompson, Brett Drewitt, and Adam D’Amario tee off from the back nine.

Round 2 begins on Friday with Russell Knox, Doc Redman, and Hayden Buckley beginning the day at 6:45 am.

Scroll down below for a complete Travelers Championship time list and the featured groups to look out for.

Travelers Championship 2022 Featured Groups for Round 1

There are a few exciting pairings at TPC River Highlands this weekend. The No.1 ranked player in the world and Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Jordan Speith and Zach Johnson at 1:00 p.m on the front nine.

Justin Thomas will be in the mix with Xander Schauffele and Tom Hoge teeing off at 7:35 a.m. on the back nine.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

7:35 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge

7:45 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson

12:40 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Marc Leishman

12:50 p.m. ET: Sam Burns, Joel Dahmen, Keegan Bradley

1:00 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Zach Johnson

1:10 p.m. ET: Joaquin Niemann, Keith Mitchell, Kramer Hickok

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

6:45 AM Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan, Stephan Jaeger 6:45 AM * Brian Harman, Jonas Blixt, Danny Lee 6:55 AM Kelly Kraft, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6:55 AM * Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala, Max McGreevy 7:05 AM Scott Piercy, J.J. Henry, Chesson Hadley 7:05 AM* Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski, Brandon Wu 7:15 AM Cam Davis, Mark Hubbard, Brandt Snedeker 7:15 AM* Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III, Jason Day 7:25 AM Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley 7:25 AM* Luke List, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau 7:35 AM C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Danny Willett 7:35 AM* Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge 7:45 AM Andrew Landry, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin 7:45 AM* Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson 7:55 AM Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Charley Hoffman 7:55 AM* Chad Ramey, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang 8:05 AM Jason Kokrak, Jim Herman, William McGirt 8:05 AM* Harold Varner III, Matthew NeSmith, Mito Pereira 8:15 AM Brice Garnett, James Hahn, John Huh 8:15 AM* Bill Haas, Morgan Hoffmann, Trey Mullinax 8:25 AM Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood 8:25 AM* Brian Stuard, Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri 8:35 AM Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Novak, Conrad Shindler 8:35 AM* Dawie van der Walt, Paul Barjon, Patrick Flavin 8:45 AM Bo Hoag, Dylan Wu, Cole Hammer 8:45 AM* Greyson Sigg, Austin Smotherman, Michael Thorbjornsen (a) 12 noon Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson 12 noon* Russell Knox, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley 12:10 PM Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Moore 12:10 PM* Austin Cook, Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky 12:20 PM Andrew Putnam, Brendan Steele, Lee Hodges 12:20 PM* Tyler Duncan, Aaron Wise, Matthias Schwab 12:30 PM J.J. Spaun, Dylan Frittelli, Kevin Tway 12:30 PM* Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Luke Donald 12:40 PM Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Marc Leishman 12:40 PM* K.H. Lee, Sepp Straka, Patton Kizzire 12:50 PM Sam Burns, Joel Dahmen, Keegan Bradley 12:50 PM* Cameron Champ, J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff 1:00 PM Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Zach Johnson 1 PM* Garrick Higgo, Carlos Ortiz, Ryan Palmer 1:10 PM Joaquin Niemann, Keith Mitchell, Kramer Hickok 1:10 PM* Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler, Adam Long 1:20 PM Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings 1:20 PM* Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Denny McCarthy 1:30 PM Matt Wallace, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley 1:30 PM * Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, Brandon Hagy 1:40 PM Adam Schenk, Alex Smalley, Christopher Gotterup 1:40 PM * Joseph Bramlett, David Skinns, Jared Wolfe 1:50 PM Ben Kohles, Nick Hardy, Callum Tarren 1:50 PM* Michael Gligic, Joshua Creel, Ben Silverman 2:00 PM Seth Reeves, Justin Lower, Benjamin James (a) 2:00 PM* Curtis Thompson, Brett Drewitt, Adam D’Amario

Travelers Championship 2022 Featured Groups for Round 2

For Round 2, Patrick Cantlay, the defending Travelers Championship winner Harris English and Marc Leishman kick off the early group at 7:25 a.m ET. Meanwhile, Justin Thomas and company will tee off in the afternoon at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll list the tee times for the pairings to watch out for in Round 2 of the Travelers Championship

7:25 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Marc Leishman

7:35 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Joel Dahmen, Keegan Bradley

7:45 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Zach Johnson

7:55 a.m. ET: Joaquin Niemann, Keith Mitchell, Kramer Hickok

12:50 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge

1:00 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson

Check out the chart below for a list of all the Round 2 tee times at the 2022 Travelers Championship.

6:45 AM Russell Knox, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley 6:45 AM* Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson 6:55 AM Austin Cook, Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky 6:55 AM* Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Moore 7:05 AM Tyler Duncan, Aaron Wise, Matthias Schwab 7:05 AM* Andrew Putnam, Brendan Steele, Lee Hodges 7:15 AM Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Luke Donald 7:15 AM* J.J. Spaun, Dylan Frittelli, Kevin Tway 7:25 AM K.H. Lee, Sepp Straka, Patton Kizzire 7:25 AM* Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Marc Leishman 7:35 AM Cameron Champ, J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff 7:35 AM* Sam Burns, Joel Dahmen, Keegan Bradley 7:45 AM Garrick Higgo, Carlos Ortiz, Ryan Palmer 7:45 AM* Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Zach Johnson 7:55 AM Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler, Adam Long 7:55 AM* Joaquin Niemann, Keith Mitchell, Kramer Hickok 8:05 AM Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Denny McCarthy 8:05 AM* Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings 8:15 AM Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, Brandon Hagy 8:15 AM* Matt Wallace, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley 8:25 AM Joseph Bramlett, David Skinns, Jared Wolfe 8:25 AM* Adam Schenk, Alex Smalley, Christopher Gotterup 8:35 AM Michael Gligic, Joshua Creel, Ben Silverman 8:35 AM* Ben Kohles, Nick Hardy, Callum Tarren 8:45 AM Curtis Thompson, Brett Drewitt, Adam D’Amario 8:45 AM* Seth Reeves, Justin Lower, Benjamin James (a) 12 noon Brian Harman, Jonas Blixt, Danny Lee 12 noon* Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan, Stephan Jaeger 12:10 PM Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala, Max McGreevy 12:10 PM* Kelly Kraft, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:20 PM Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski, Brandon Wu 12:20 PM* Scott Piercy, J.J. Henry, Chesson Hadley 12:30 PM Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III, Jason Day 12:30 PM* Cam Davis, Mark Hubbard, Brandt Snedeker 12:40 PM Luke List, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau 12:40 PM* Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley 12:50 PM Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge 12:50 PM* C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Danny Willett 1:00 PM Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson 1 PM* Andrew Landry, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin 1:10 PM Chad Ramey, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang 1:10 PM* Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Charley Hoffman 1:20 PM Harold Varner III, Matthew NeSmith, Mito Pereira 1:20 PM* Jason Kokrak, Jim Herman, William McGirt 1:30 PM Bill Haas, Morgan Hoffmann, Trey Mullinax 1:30 PM* Brice Garnett, James Hahn, John Huh 1:40 PM Brian Stuard, Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri 1:40 PM* Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood 1:50 PM Dawie van der Walt, Paul Barjon, Patrick Flavin 1:50 PM* Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Novak, Conrad Shindler 2:00 PM Greyson Sigg, Austin Smotherman, Michael Thorbjornsen (a) 2 PM* Bo Hoag, Dylan Wu, Cole Hammer

Travelers Championship 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Travelers Championship 2022

TPC River Highlands is one of the easiest stops on the PGA Tour. The par 70 Pete Dye course is made for ball strikers.

For the 2022 Travelers Championship, McIlroy is the favorite to win with +880 odds. While Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas sit with the second-best odds at +1000. Both Scheffler and Thomas had a top-five appearance at the US Open last week and will add another non-major win this weekend.

Below, we’ll break down the best Travelers Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

Travelers Championship Golfers Travelers Championship Odds Play Rory McIlroy +880 Scottie Scheffler +1000 Justin Thomasr +1000 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Xander Schauffele +1600 Sam Burns +1800 Jordan Spieth +2000 Joaquin Niemann +2200 Keegan Bradley +2500 Tony Finau +2600 Sungjae Im +2800 Davis Riley +3000 Brooks Koepka +3500 Aaron Wise +3500 Mito Pereira +3500 Seamus Power +4000 Brian Harman +4000 Tommy Fleetwood +4500 Marc Leishman +4500 Harold Varner III +5000 Jason Day +5000 Denny McCarthy +5000 Webb Simpson +6000 Brendon Todd +6000 Brendan Steele +6000

Travelers Championship 2022 Weather Forecast

It’s shaping up to be a good weekend of golf at TPC River Highlands this weekend. The skies look clear and the wind will be the least of the field’s worries. The winds are expected to reach 12 mph on Sunday but the weather shouldn’t affect TPC River Highlands too much this weekend.

Check out the chart below for the 2022 Travelers Championship weather forecast.