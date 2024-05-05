Trea Turner out long term with left hamstring strain

Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner of Boynton Beach, Florida will be out six weeks with a left hamstring sprain according to FOX Sports on Saturday. This is the second time in his career that Turner has injured his hamstring. He also went on the injury list with hamstring tightness while with the Washington Nationals in 2017. That same season, Turner broke his wrist after being hit by a Pedro Strop fastball.

How did Turner injure his hamstring?

Turner suffered the injury running between third base and home plate on Friday night in a 4-3 Phillies win over the San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park. Turner was actually trying to go from second base to home plate at full speed on a pass ball. The play at home plate was close, as Giants manager Bob Melvin challenged the safe call, but video replay was upheld and Turner scored the game-winning run.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson recognized Turner’s great efforts and said that his play won the Phillies the ball game. However, Thompson realizes that not having Turner for the next six weeks is a gigantic loss.

Turner in 2024

This season Turner has been one of the most consistent offensive performers in all of Major League Baseball. He is batting .343 with two home runs and nine runs batted in. During 33 games, 137 at bats and 148 plate appearances, Turner has scored 27 runs, and had 47 hits, 10 doubles, nine walks, 63 total bases, with an on base percentage of .392 and a slugging percentage of .460. Turner’s home runs came in a 9-2 Phillies loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 14 in the Battle of Pennsylvania, and in a 7-6 Phillies win over the Colorado Rockies on April 17.

Leading the National League East

The Phillies are currently at 23 wins and 11 losses. They are in first place in the National League East and lead the Atlanta Braves by a game and a half.