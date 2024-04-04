Trevor Moore records second career NHL hat trick

Los Angeles Kings left winger Trevor Moore of Thousand Oaks, California recorded his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Wednesday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-2 Kings win over the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena.

How and When did Moore score thrice?

Moore scored the only two goals in the second period. With the Kings leading 1-0, Moore scored at 7:39 and 11:49 of the middle frame. Moore put the Kings up 2-0 from defenseman Matt Roy of Detroit, Michigan and Pierre-Luc Dubois of Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec. He then scored the game-winning goal to put the Kings up 3-0. Viktor Arvidsson of Skelleftea, Sweden and Dubois notched the assists. Moore then closed out the scoring from Dubois with three minutes and three seconds left in the third period. All three of Moore’s goals were even strength. With the Kings having seven more games left in the regular season, Moore is developing great chemistry with Dubois, as the former Winnipeg Jets forward had assists on all three of Moore’s goals.

When was Moore’s first hat trick?

Moore’s first hat trick came on November 16, 2022. He scored all three of the Kings’s goals in a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Trevor Moore in 2023-24

Moore has 29 goals and 24 assists for 53 points in 75 games. He is a +11 with 24 penalty minutes, seven power-play points, two shorthanded points, 231 shorthanded goals, 14 faceoff wins, 54 blocked shots, 81 hits, 37 takeaways, and 24 giveaways.

Shorthanded Goal Specialist

Moore has 10 shorthanded goals in his career. In fact, he led the NHL with five shorthanded goals in 2021-22. This season, Moore has two shorthanded goals. The first came in a 4-1 Kings win over the Arizona Coyotes on November 20. Phillip Danault of Victoriaville, Quebec had the assist, which put the Kings up 1-0 at 3:36 of the first period to open the scoring. The second shorthanded goal came in a 5-2 Kings win over the Carolina Hurricanes on January 15. Moore scored into an empty net to close out the scoring from Danault and Roy with one minute and 16 seconds left in the third period.

Eighth in the West

The Kings have a record of 39 wins, 25 regulation losses and 11 losses in extra time for 89 points. They are five points up on the ninth place St. Louis Blues.