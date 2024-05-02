Twins have longest win streak in 15 years

The Minnesota Twins are on quite the winning streak. In fact they have a 10-game winning streak, their longest winning streak in 15 years according to Jason Owens of Yahoo! Sports.

The longest winning streak in Twins franchise history

The Twins franchise had a 17-game win streak in 1912 when the franchise was known as the Washington Senators. The longest streak for the Minnesota Twins was 15 games in 1991. This is the longest Twins streak since 2008, when they won 10 straight games.

Who have the Twins beaten during the streak?

The streak began on April 22, when they swept the Chicago White Sox at home. They won by scores of 7-0, and 6-5, and two games with identical scores of 6-3. Minnesota then swept the Los Angeles Angels in southern California 5-3, 16-5, and 11-5. Then over the last three games, the Twins have swept the White Sox again by scores of 3-2, 6-5, and 10-5. This time Minnesota swept Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field in south Chicago, after sweeping them a week ago at Target Field in Minneapolis. The White Sox have won their 10 games by a total score of 76-36.

Who is hot for the Twins?

There are two players at this time red hot for Minnesota. They are shortstop Willi Castro of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, and third baseman Jose Miranda of Manati, Puerto Rico. In the last week, Castro is batting .452 with six extra base hits (four doubles and two triples), along with eight singles. He has also scored six runs, and had five runs batted in, 22 total bases and two stolen bases. Miranda is batting .526 with 10 hits in 19 at bats. He has three runs, four doubles, one home run, five runs batted in, and 17 total bases.

Where are the Twins in the standings?

Minnesota is red hot, but have only won 17 of 30 games. That is because they got off to a horrible start where they only won seven of their first 20 games. Despite the 10-game winning streak, they are only in fourth place in the American League Central. Cleveland leads at 20 wins and 10 losses. Kansas City is second at 19 wins and 13 losses, and Detroit is third at 18 wins and 13 losses.