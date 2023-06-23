Twins sign former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel

The Minnesota Twins signed former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel of Tulsa, Oklahoma to a minor league contract according to Steve Adams of Yardbarker on Thursday. Keuchel has not pitched since the 2022 Major League Baseball season when he combined his time with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. He has also pitched for the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.

2022 was a struggle

The Twins are hoping for a bounce back 2023, after Keuchel could not find his groove a year ago, when he played with three MLB clubs. In 14 games and 60 2/3 innings pitched, Keuchel had a record of two wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 9.20. In 60 2/3 innings pitched. he gave up 94 hits, 62 earned runs, 11 home runs, and 31 walks, to go along with 45 strikeouts and a disastrous WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 2.06. Keuchel’s victories came in a 6-4 White Sox win over the Seattle Mariners on April 13 (three earned runs in five innings) and in a 3-2 White Sox win over the Boston Red Sox on May 8 where he gave up two earned runs in six innings and had a quality start. Keuchel’s only other quality start in 2022 came on July 7 in a 4-3 Diamondbacks loss to the Colorado Rockies. Keuchel gave up three earned runs in seven innings.

Cy Young Award Year of 2015

Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 while with the Houston Astros. In 232 innings, he had a record of 20 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 2.48. Keuchel had three complete games, two shutouts, and 216 strikeouts in 232 innings.

In 2015, Keuchel was also named an American League All-Star. Two years later he was an All-Star again as he had a record of 14 wins and five losses and an earned run average of 2.90 while with the Astros.

Great Season with the White Sox

In 2020, Keuchel sizzled on the mound. In 11 starts, he had a record of six wins and two losses for a spectacular earned run average of 1.99. Keuchel gave up only 14 earned runs in 63 1/3 innings pitched.