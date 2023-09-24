Did you see Oregon quarterback Bo Nix help serve coach Prime a healthy dose of humble pie?

How about the catch made by Florida’s Ricky Pearsall?

Did you hear about Shenandoah safety Haley Van Voorhis becoming the first female non-kicker to play a down of college football?

Did you watch No. 4 Ohio State score a walk-off TD against No. 9 Notre Dame?

Twitter users responded Saturday to a fourth week of twists, turns and as Colorado coach Deion Sanders declared: “A good, old-fashioned butt-kicking.”

Shinning a light on Saturday’s biggest matchup …

There it is, the site of college football’s game of the year (to date). No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) vs. No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) 7:30 p.m. ET. Getting closer. pic.twitter.com/xwbqoNH4e9 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 23, 2023

Touchdown Trey Trayanum …

OHIO STATE WINS pic.twitter.com/zsVDgAwT67 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 24, 2023

How was this effort ruled incomplete? …

Amazing effort from Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr. This kid going be amazing! — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 24, 2023

The Buckeyes’ world came to a sudden halt until WR Marvin Harrison Jr. returned a short time later …

Ohio State star WR Marvin Harrison Jr. had to be helped off the field after suffering an apparent ankle injury. He’s in the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/DCSx2tCTMx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023

Girl power makes a rush …

History is made: Shenandoah safety #10 Haley Van Voorhis becomes the first female non-kicker to appear in a college football game at the NCAA or NAIA levels for #D3FB @SUhornetsFB. The junior hurried the QB on the play: pic.twitter.com/0mW8K6WeDG — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 23, 2023

No. 11 Oregon traded clicks for a big, 42-6 thrashing of the No. 19 Buffaloes …

“They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins” pic.twitter.com/YuoDbuoDis — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) September 23, 2023

Oregon’s mascot and Colorado were exposed Saturday …

Prefect college football video pic.twitter.com/tXsZZUfp3V — PFT Commander (2-0) (@PFTCommenter) September 23, 2023

Ducks dancing …

Oregon mood heading into the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/PmJYCPQfi7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Colorado coach Deion Sanders to his players after being routed by Oregon: “Get your butt up” …

“Get your butt up and let’s go. We ain’t got no time to have a pity party. Ain’t nobody walking around the locker room with napkins and tissues.” Deion Sanders shares what he told his players after their game against Oregon ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ut7vb3xmSU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Bo Nix being Bo Nix …

History for Bo Nix 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AHGL8z2js2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 23, 2023

Reception of a lifetime …

Was this the best College Football Catch Of The Year? pic.twitter.com/zriRwxeHAo — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 24, 2023

Maxwell Hairston pulled off a unique double feature, becoming the first player in Kentucky history to return two interceptions for TDs in the same game …

Not one, but TWO pick-6️⃣s for Maxwell Hairston 😤 (📍 @NavyFederal) pic.twitter.com/UX3VKwIsf0 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 23, 2023

Blanket white out…

One of the greatest traditions in College Football. pic.twitter.com/mV6JvoDJqs — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 24, 2023

Big hit, bigger play ….

Cobee Bryant got Kansas going with this hit and score 😯 (via @Big12Conference) pic.twitter.com/j4pmZCbXBC — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 23, 2023

No. 14 Oklahoma stuck it to Cincinnati …

Was Clemson really eliminated in September? …

That’ll OFFICIALLY be the third straight time Clemson misses the College Football Playoff… is Dabo washed? pic.twitter.com/LwFjkdJlbY — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 23, 2023

Clemson’s defense could not deny Florida State QB Jordan Travis at the goal line …

Jordan Travis is the best quarterback in college football pic.twitter.com/L63R1PdT89 — Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) September 23, 2023

Top Seminoles scorer …

Here’s a tip, avoid playing N.C. State in September. The Wolfpack have started 3-1 or better over the past 12 seasons …

This NC State player tipped an INT to his diving teammate 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fTsWCwjpum — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2023

In search of obscurity …

This guy visits college football stadiums and finds seats that have obstructed views 🤣 (via @CFBcampustour) pic.twitter.com/IOt2LLDsR9 — Overtime (@overtime) September 23, 2023

No. 10 Utah wasted no time to produce points against No. 25 UCLA …

UTES RIGHT OUT OF THE GATE FOR THE PICK SIX ‼️ TOUCHDOWN @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/KeS2oq3Z4J — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh returned from his three-game suspension Saturday to lead the team choir …

WHO CAN POSSIBLY HAVE IT BETTER THAN US 👀 College football is just better with Jim Harbaugh. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/D3ArCYBcEM — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) September 23, 2023

Alabama coach Nick Saban earned win No. 101 against ranked opponents, but it wasn’t easy or pretty …

“I tell the guys: ‘You gotta trust in each other’ … and I think they did a great job of that in the 2nd half.” – @AlabamaFTBL coach Nick Saban to @tiffblackmon pic.twitter.com/RelSITH76X — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 23, 2023

After blitzing Michigan State on its homecoming, Maryland earned its first win at Spartan Stadium since 1950 …

| FINAL IN EAST LANSING | MSU couldn’t get out of their own way with 5 turnovers (3 INT, 1 Fumble, 1 Downs) that lead to 28 Maryland points 31 Maryland

9 Michigan State | NEXT GAME | Saturday 9/30 at Iowa (3-0) 7:30 pm on NBC pic.twitter.com/pVf8u7K6di — X’s & BrO’s (@XBMornings) September 23, 2023

Mobile evidence …

JMU Head Coach Curt Cignetti pulled a cellphone out to show officials they got a call wrong pic.twitter.com/0f0YHlGHvm — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) September 24, 2023

Keeping the game in perspective …

LSU starting safety Greg Brooks underwent surgery last week to remove a brain tumor, according to his family. According to the statement, the surgery to remove the “large brain tumor” was successful and the family is awaiting results of a biopsy. https://t.co/eZ6bxBdd7l — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 20, 2023

Break ‘em up? Oh, yea, they are …

The Pac-12 is off to a HISTORIC start this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/eYjSxxOOMM — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 22, 2023