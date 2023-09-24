College Football News and Rumors

Twitter Reacts To Coach Prime Eating Humble Pie, Female Safety Playing In College Football Game

Jeff Hawkins
Did you see Oregon quarterback Bo Nix help serve coach Prime a healthy dose of humble pie?

How about the catch made by Florida’s Ricky Pearsall?

Did you hear about Shenandoah safety Haley Van Voorhis becoming the first female non-kicker to play a down of college football?

Did you watch No. 4 Ohio State score a walk-off TD against No. 9 Notre Dame?

Twitter users responded Saturday to a fourth week of twists, turns and as Colorado coach Deion Sanders declared: “A good, old-fashioned butt-kicking.”

Shinning a light on Saturday’s biggest matchup …

Touchdown Trey Trayanum …

How was this effort ruled incomplete? …

The Buckeyes’ world came to a sudden halt until WR Marvin Harrison Jr. returned a short time later …

Girl power makes a rush …

No. 11 Oregon traded clicks for a big, 42-6 thrashing of the No. 19 Buffaloes …

Oregon’s mascot and Colorado were exposed Saturday …

Ducks dancing …

Colorado coach Deion Sanders to his players after being routed by Oregon: “Get your butt up” …

Bo Nix being Bo Nix …

Reception of a lifetime …

Maxwell Hairston pulled off a unique double feature, becoming the first player in Kentucky history to return two interceptions for TDs in the same game …

Blanket white out…

Big hit, bigger play ….

No. 14 Oklahoma stuck it to Cincinnati …

Was Clemson really eliminated in September? …

Clemson’s defense could not deny Florida State QB Jordan Travis at the goal line …

Top Seminoles scorer …

Here’s a tip, avoid playing N.C. State in September. The Wolfpack have started 3-1 or better over the past 12 seasons …

In search of obscurity …

No. 10 Utah wasted no time to produce points against No. 25 UCLA …

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh returned from his three-game suspension Saturday to lead the team choir …

Alabama coach Nick Saban earned win No. 101 against ranked opponents, but it wasn’t easy or pretty …

After blitzing Michigan State on its homecoming, Maryland earned its first win at Spartan Stadium since 1950 …

Mobile evidence …

Keeping the game in perspective …

Break ‘em up? Oh, yea, they are …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
