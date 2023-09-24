Did you see Oregon quarterback Bo Nix help serve coach Prime a healthy dose of humble pie?
How about the catch made by Florida’s Ricky Pearsall?
Did you hear about Shenandoah safety Haley Van Voorhis becoming the first female non-kicker to play a down of college football?
Did you watch No. 4 Ohio State score a walk-off TD against No. 9 Notre Dame?
Twitter users responded Saturday to a fourth week of twists, turns and as Colorado coach Deion Sanders declared: “A good, old-fashioned butt-kicking.”
Shinning a light on Saturday’s biggest matchup …
There it is, the site of college football’s game of the year (to date).
No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) vs. No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) 7:30 p.m. ET.
Getting closer.
Touchdown Trey Trayanum …
OHIO STATE WINS pic.twitter.com/zsVDgAwT67
How was this effort ruled incomplete? …
pic.twitter.com/ccEl2eRrPN
Amazing effort from Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr.
This kid going be amazing!
The Buckeyes’ world came to a sudden halt until WR Marvin Harrison Jr. returned a short time later …
Ohio State star WR Marvin Harrison Jr. had to be helped off the field after suffering an apparent ankle injury. He’s in the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/DCSx2tCTMx
Girl power makes a rush …
History is made: Shenandoah safety #10 Haley Van Voorhis becomes the first female non-kicker to appear in a college football game at the NCAA or NAIA levels for #D3FB @SUhornetsFB.
The junior hurried the QB on the play: pic.twitter.com/0mW8K6WeDG
No. 11 Oregon traded clicks for a big, 42-6 thrashing of the No. 19 Buffaloes …
“They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins” pic.twitter.com/YuoDbuoDis
Oregon’s mascot and Colorado were exposed Saturday …
Prefect college football video pic.twitter.com/tXsZZUfp3V
Ducks dancing …
Oregon mood heading into the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/PmJYCPQfi7
Colorado coach Deion Sanders to his players after being routed by Oregon: “Get your butt up” …
“Get your butt up and let’s go. We ain’t got no time to have a pity party. Ain’t nobody walking around the locker room with napkins and tissues.”
Deion Sanders shares what he told his players after their game against Oregon ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ut7vb3xmSU
Bo Nix being Bo Nix …
History for Bo Nix 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AHGL8z2js2
Reception of a lifetime …
Was this the best College Football Catch Of The Year? pic.twitter.com/zriRwxeHAo
Maxwell Hairston pulled off a unique double feature, becoming the first player in Kentucky history to return two interceptions for TDs in the same game …
Not one, but TWO pick-6️⃣s for Maxwell Hairston 😤
Not one, but TWO pick-6️⃣s for Maxwell Hairston 😤
Blanket white out…
One of the greatest traditions in College Football. pic.twitter.com/mV6JvoDJqs
Big hit, bigger play ….
Cobee Bryant got Kansas going with this hit and score 😯
Cobee Bryant got Kansas going with this hit and score 😯
No. 14 Oklahoma stuck it to Cincinnati …
TRUCK. STICK. 💪
Was Clemson really eliminated in September? …
That’ll OFFICIALLY be the third straight time Clemson misses the College Football Playoff… is Dabo washed? pic.twitter.com/LwFjkdJlbY
Clemson’s defense could not deny Florida State QB Jordan Travis at the goal line …
Jordan Travis is the best quarterback in college football pic.twitter.com/L63R1PdT89
Top Seminoles scorer …
JORDAN TRAVIS MAKES HISTORY 👏 @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/4Inhkfd8Vs
Here’s a tip, avoid playing N.C. State in September. The Wolfpack have started 3-1 or better over the past 12 seasons …
This NC State player tipped an INT to his diving teammate 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fTsWCwjpum
In search of obscurity …
This guy visits college football stadiums and finds seats that have obstructed views 🤣
(via @CFBcampustour) pic.twitter.com/IOt2LLDsR9
No. 10 Utah wasted no time to produce points against No. 25 UCLA …
UTES RIGHT OUT OF THE GATE FOR THE PICK SIX ‼️ TOUCHDOWN @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/KeS2oq3Z4J
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh returned from his three-game suspension Saturday to lead the team choir …
WHO CAN POSSIBLY HAVE IT BETTER THAN US 👀
College football is just better with Jim Harbaugh. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/D3ArCYBcEM
Alabama coach Nick Saban earned win No. 101 against ranked opponents, but it wasn’t easy or pretty …
“I tell the guys: ‘You gotta trust in each other’ … and I think they did a great job of that in the 2nd half.”
– @AlabamaFTBL coach Nick Saban to @tiffblackmon pic.twitter.com/RelSITH76X
After blitzing Michigan State on its homecoming, Maryland earned its first win at Spartan Stadium since 1950 …
| FINAL IN EAST LANSING |
MSU couldn’t get out of their own way with 5 turnovers (3 INT, 1 Fumble, 1 Downs) that lead to 28 Maryland points
31 Maryland
9 Michigan State
| NEXT GAME | Saturday 9/30 at Iowa (3-0) 7:30 pm on NBC pic.twitter.com/pVf8u7K6di
Mobile evidence …
JMU Head Coach Curt Cignetti pulled a cellphone out to show officials they got a call wrong pic.twitter.com/0f0YHlGHvm
Keeping the game in perspective …
LSU starting safety Greg Brooks underwent surgery last week to remove a brain tumor, according to his family.
According to the statement, the surgery to remove the "large brain tumor" was successful and the family is awaiting results of a biopsy.
Break ‘em up? Oh, yea, they are …
The Pac-12 is off to a HISTORIC start this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/eYjSxxOOMM
