MLB News and Rumors

Twitter reacts to Marlins’ Daniel Castano drilled by 104 MPH line drive

James Foglio
Linkedin
Twitter reacts to Marlins' Daniel Castano getting hit by 104 mph line drive

Twitter users are reacting to Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano getting hit by a 104-mph line drive. During the Marlins-Reds matchup on Thursday afternoon, on his 23rd pitch in the first inning, Reds batter Donovan Solano sent Castano’s slider right into his cap.

The ball then ricocheted off his cap straight into the air and into the mitt of Marlins third baseman Joey Wendell. After Castano was hit by the line drive, he was seen kneeling on the mound in pain.

Fans at Great American Ball Park in Cincinatti were stunned. The Marlins trainers ran onto the field, along with Reds trainer Tomas Vera. He was helped off the field by the trainers, and the 27-year-old did not return.

This was Castano’s 17th MLB start. Following the first inning, Marlins manager Don Mattingly informed one of the umpires that Castano avoided life-threatening injuries. Although, no one can be too sure. Needless to say, getting hit by a 104-mph line drive is much worse than taking a punch to the face.

Twitter reacts to Daniel Castano taking 104-mile per hour line drive to cap

Based on the footage above, it seems the ball went off the brim of Castano’s cap. Nonetheless, the Orlando native could still miss time. Miami has not yet released an injury report update for the left-handed pitcher.

In nine games played and six games started this season, Castano has 20 strikeouts, a 3.86 ERA and a WHIP rating of 1.4. Of course, in 35 innings pitched this year, his W-L record is 1-3. At this point of his pitching career in the majors, he has 45 strikeouts in 21 games played.

Marlins trail Reds 4-5 at the top of the 8th inning

After Castano left the game, his team scored four runs. With Wendle on base in the third inning, Jesús Aguilar homered to center field, giving the Marlins a 2-1 lead. Then, Miguel Rojas singled to right field in the fourth inning, allowing Lewin Díaz to score. This hit gave Miami a 3-1 lead over Cincinnati.

However, the Reds’ Nick Senzel and Matt Reynolds scored runs in the fourth inning. Not to mention, thanks to Donovan Solano’s single in the fifth inning, Tommy Pham scored. This gave the Reds a 3-4 lead. And Tyler Naquin homered to center field in the next inning.

In the seventh inning, Marlins’ Aguilar doubled, giving Jacob Stallings the green light to improve his team’s deficit by one run. At the top of the eighth inning, the Reds lead at home 4-5. More Twitter reaction articles and posts related to the Marlins or Daniel Castano are on the main page.

Topics  
Marlins MLB News and Rumors News Reds
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors

Seven MLB players suffered season ending injuries in July

Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
MLB News and Rumors
WATCH: Twitter reacts to fan fight at Red Sox-Guardians game
WATCH: Twitter reacts to fan fight at Red Sox-Guardians game
James Foglio  •  Jul 26 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Teams interested in Juan Soto, where does he end up?
Jon Conahan  •  Jul 22 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Scott Boras Upset Over Juan Soto’s All-Star Game Situation
Jon Conahan  •  Jul 22 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Major League Baseball All-Star Game Live Updates
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 19 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB All-Star Game MVP Winners: The Last 10 Players to Win All-Star Game MVP
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 19 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Julio Rodriguez Earned More at HR Derby than his Rookie MLB Contract
Julio Rodriguez Earned More at HR Derby than his Rookie MLB Contract
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 19 2022
More News