Twitter users are reacting to Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano getting hit by a 104-mph line drive. During the Marlins-Reds matchup on Thursday afternoon, on his 23rd pitch in the first inning, Reds batter Donovan Solano sent Castano’s slider right into his cap.

The ball then ricocheted off his cap straight into the air and into the mitt of Marlins third baseman Joey Wendell. After Castano was hit by the line drive, he was seen kneeling on the mound in pain.

Fans at Great American Ball Park in Cincinatti were stunned. The Marlins trainers ran onto the field, along with Reds trainer Tomas Vera. He was helped off the field by the trainers, and the 27-year-old did not return.

Scary moment for the Marlins, as starter Daniel Castano gets hit in the head by a comebacker in the bottom of the first inning. pic.twitter.com/oXZ3gYwDW5 — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) July 28, 2022

This was Castano’s 17th MLB start. Following the first inning, Marlins manager Don Mattingly informed one of the umpires that Castano avoided life-threatening injuries. Although, no one can be too sure. Needless to say, getting hit by a 104-mph line drive is much worse than taking a punch to the face.

Twitter reacts to Daniel Castano taking 104-mile per hour line drive to cap

Based on the footage above, it seems the ball went off the brim of Castano’s cap. Nonetheless, the Orlando native could still miss time. Miami has not yet released an injury report update for the left-handed pitcher.

Hope he’s okay. Scary — Nathan Personett (@NathanPersonett) July 28, 2022

Wow… that looked awful but thankfully he was able to get up and walk off on his own. Hope he’s OK. He’s such an easy guy to root for. Hope we see him on the mound again soon. — AJ (@AJ_Gut) July 28, 2022

In nine games played and six games started this season, Castano has 20 strikeouts, a 3.86 ERA and a WHIP rating of 1.4. Of course, in 35 innings pitched this year, his W-L record is 1-3. At this point of his pitching career in the majors, he has 45 strikeouts in 21 games played.

Marlins trail Reds 4-5 at the top of the 8th inning

After Castano left the game, his team scored four runs. With Wendle on base in the third inning, Jesús Aguilar homered to center field, giving the Marlins a 2-1 lead. Then, Miguel Rojas singled to right field in the fourth inning, allowing Lewin Díaz to score. This hit gave Miami a 3-1 lead over Cincinnati.

However, the Reds’ Nick Senzel and Matt Reynolds scored runs in the fourth inning. Not to mention, thanks to Donovan Solano’s single in the fifth inning, Tommy Pham scored. This gave the Reds a 3-4 lead. And Tyler Naquin homered to center field in the next inning.

In the seventh inning, Marlins' Aguilar doubled, giving Jacob Stallings the green light to improve his team's deficit by one run. At the top of the eighth inning, the Reds lead at home 4-5.