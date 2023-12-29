College football’s bowl season saw a unique twist on Thursday when the Pop-Tarts Bowl introduced an edible mascot, sending waves of amusement across social media. The game, a face-off between Kansas State and NC State, featured more than the football on the field; it showcased a frosted strawberry-flavored mascot that became the talk of the town. This innovative concept not only sparked widespread curiosity but also set the stage for an unprecedented post-game celebration.

Edible Pop Tarts Bowl Mascot Sends Social Media Wild

The game itself saw Kansas State securing a 28-19 victory over NC State. However, the real star of the show was the edible mascot – a giant Pop-Tart. This unique character, a first in college football, emerging from a giant toaster amidst pyrotechnics, danced to the tune of Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff,” embodying the spirit of the game with its quirky antics.

As the game concluded, the Pop-Tart mascot held a sign proclaiming, “Dreams really do come true,” and descended into the toaster, emerging as a giant snack for the victorious Wildcats. This moment, blending culinary delight with sporting triumph, captured the imagination of the audience, making the mascot an instant hit and the highlight of the bowl season.

The reactions on social media were as varied as they were enthusiastic. From calls to make the eating of mascots a new football ritual to expressing amusement over explaining this spectacle to a global audience, the edible mascot stirred a potpourri of emotions.

It wasn’t just a mascot; it was a symbol of the whimsy and unpredictability of college football bowl games, turning the event into a social media sensation.

As we reflect on this memorable event, it’s clear that the Pop-Tarts Bowl’s edible mascot not only added flavor to the game but also captured the hearts of viewers and social media users alike. Let’s take a look at our favorite social media reactions that truly encapsulate the frenzy and fun this edible mascot brought to the world of sports.

Kansas State really won the Poptart Bowl and then ate a gigantic pop tart on the field to celebrate. Whoever thought this up deserves to replace the entire Bud Light marketing department. pic.twitter.com/SZJL6iQIO1 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 29, 2023

The edible Pop Tart mascot making his entrance to be eaten pic.twitter.com/8lGDGJE2QW — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) December 29, 2023

Truly a legacy performance from the Pop Tart mascot tonight. We witnessed something special here. pic.twitter.com/Zudzr5p6ZQ — Old Row K-State🌾 (@OldRowKansasSt) December 29, 2023

The pop tart has gone wild pic.twitter.com/Ukj7kj0nsZ — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 29, 2023

ESPN broadcast talking about the edible Pop Tart mascot: “He will be eaten, he will die”. pic.twitter.com/BUFYj4IBJb — Jake Myers (@CFBJake) December 28, 2023

The crowd right before the poor man sized Pop Tart gets devoured on live television #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/IuWb17DBI8 — Mason Florus (@bigmase75) December 29, 2023

The pop tart is quite literally running for his life 😂😂😂 #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/iKmWSD9aV6 — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) December 29, 2023