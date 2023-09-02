Tennis News and Rumors

Two best third round men’s matches at 2023 United States Open Saturday

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jannik Sinner

The 2023 United States Open continues on Saturday. Here are the two best men’s matches.

(6) Jannik Sinner–Italy vs. Stanislas Wawrinka–Switzerland

This juicy matchup features Jannik Sinner, the sixth seed Italian, against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland, the three-time grand slam champion. Sinner’s best grand slam result came this year when he reached the semifinals of Wimbledon. He then won the National Bank Open in Toronto this summer. It was Sinner’s second ATP title in 2023 as he also won in Montpellier in February. Wawrinka’s grand slam wins came at the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015 and the United States Open in 2016.

Head-to-head, Sinner has won three of five meetings. Wawrinka won the first two matches and Sinner has won the last three. Wawinka beat Sinner 6-3, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round of the 2019 United States Open and 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of Antwerp in 2019. Sinner won 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of Wimbledon in 2022, won 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of Rotterdam in 2023, and 6-1, 6-4 in the fourth round of Indian Wells in 2023.  Sinner will play Wawrinka at Louis Armstrong Stadium this afternoon.

(12) Alexander Zverev–Germany vs. (19) Grigor Dimitrov–Bulgaria

Here we have Alexander Zverev of Germany, the 2020 United States Open finalist, and reigning Olympic champion, against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, the three-time grand slam semifinalist. Dimitrov made the semifinals of the 2014 Wimbledon, 2017 Australian Open and 2019 United States Open. Zverev has won an ATP title this year. It came in the Hamburg European Open in July, where he beat Laslo Djere in the final, 7-5, 6-3. Djere of Serbia made tennis headlines on Friday when he took Novak Djiokovic to five sets before losing 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

Head-to-head, Zverev has won five of six meetings. Dimitrov won the first match, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of Basel in 2014. Since then, Zverev has won five straight matches. Zverev’s wins have come by scores of 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the second round of Indian Wells in 2016, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of Rome in 2016, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 in the third round of the Paris Indoor in 2021, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round of the French Open in 2023, and 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of Cincinnati in 2023. Like Wawrinka and Sinner, Zverev and Dimitrov will play at Louis Armstrong Stadium, but in the evening.

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Stefanos and Petros Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas And Brother Petros Play Second Round Doubles Match At US Open

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
Peyton Stearns
3 American Women Try To Join Coco Gauff In US Open Round Of 16 On Saturday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe Comes From Behind To Win, Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek Win 1R Match In Mixed
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tommy Paul Ben Shelton
Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton Win, Will Face Each Other In Round Of 16 Match, Jennifer Brady Loses
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Townsend
American Taylor Townsend Falls In Singles But Still Alive In Doubles And Mixed Doubles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
Tennis News and Rumors
Francis Tiafoe
Top five matches at 2023 US Open on Friday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jack Sock John Isner
Game, Set, Match, Career John Isner And Jack Sock
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top