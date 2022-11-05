NHL News and Rumors

Two Finns notch a hat trick on same day NHL plays in Finland

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Friday was a gigantic day in Finnish hockey pertaining to the National Hockey League. Not only was Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland hosting the NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche, but two Finnish players shined in NHL action.

NHL action in Tampere

The Avalanche went above .500 on Friday with a 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets. They now improve to a record of five wins, four regulation losses, and one loss in extra time. The Blue Jackets are struggling out of the gate, as they are at three wins and eight losses.

The NHL have had eight regular season games in Finland in the past, but this was the first NHL regular season game in Tampere as the other eight were in Helsinki. It should be noted that Blue Jackets star winger Patrik Laine was born in Tampere.

Hat trick for Mikko Rantanen

Friday was a big game for Avalanche right winger Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland. He recorded his fourth career NHL hat trick. Rantanen put Colorado up 3-0 at the 35 second mark of the second period from Evan Rodrigues and Nathan MacKinnon. He then put the Avalanche up 4-3 with a power-play goal from MacKinnon and Cale Makar at 8:54 of the third period, which turned out to be the game-winner. Then with one minute and four seconds left in the third period, Rantanen closed out the scoring from MacKinnon and Devon Toews. Rantanen also picked up an assist on a third period goal by Makar.

Rantanen’s prior hat tricks came in a 4-0 Avalanche win over the Montreal Canadiens on February 7, 2017, in a 5-2 Avalanche win over the New Jersey Devils on January 4, 2020, and in a 6-2 Avalanche win over the Nashville Predators on November 27, 2021. So far in 2021-22, Rantanen has seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 10 games. He is a +1 with eight penalty minutes, eight power-play points, one game-winning goal, 32 shots on goal, 19 faceoff wins, five blocked shots, eight hits, eight takeaways, and three giveaways.

Hat trick for Sebastian Aho

Then in Friday night’s game in the United States between the Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres, Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland had his fifth career NHL hat trick in a 5-3 Carolina win. Aho scored from Teuvo Teravainen of Helsinki, Finland, and Seth Jarvis at 8:07 of the first period to tie the game at one. Aho then tied the game at two at 12:45 of the first period from Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov on the power-play. Then at 17:46 of the third period, Aho notched his hat trick as the Hurricanes went up 5-2. He once again got assists from Teravainen and Jarvis. Aho also had a fourth point as he had a second period assist on a goal by Necas.

Aho’s prior hat tricks came in a 5-1 Carolina win over the Philadelphia Flyers on January 31, 2017, in a 6-3 Hurricanes win over the Nashville Predators on January 13, 2019, in a 6-2 Hurricanes win over the Minnesota Wild on December 7, 2019, and in a 5-2 Hurricanes win over the Chicago Blackhawks on May 3, 2021. So far in 2021-22, Aho has seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 11 games. He is a +1 with 10 penalty minutes, five power-play points, two game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 29 shots on goal, 100 faceoff wins, three blocked shots, 11 hits, seven takeaways and nine giveaways.

With the win, the Hurricanes improved to a record of eight wins, two regulation losses, and one loss in extra time for 17 points. They are in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

 

 

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes Colorado Avalanche NHL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19338777_168396541_lowres-2

Andrei Kuzmenko becomes 10th Vancouver Canuck rookie to record a hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_17909860_168396541_lowres-2
Jesper Bratt having a record-breaking start for the Devils
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 4 2022
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck looking for a better 2022-23 season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 3 2022
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19197419_168396541_lowres-2
Capitals right winger Connor Brown out long term with a torn ACL
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 2 2022
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18137479_168396541_lowres-2
Tage Thompson becomes sixth Sabres player with six points in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 1 2022
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19282132_168396541_lowres-2
Canadiens need continued offensive production from Christian Dvorak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 1 2022
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19305286_168396541_lowres-2
NHL defensemen Seth Jones, Jamie Drysdale out long term with injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 31 2022
More News
Arrow to top