MLB News and Rumors

Two Key MLB series that begin August 15

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_18682217_168396541_lowres-2

There is approximately six weeks left in the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. On Tuesday two intriguing series are to be played–one in the eastern time zone and the other in the pacific time zone.

Philadelphia Phillies @ Toronto Blue Jays

The Phillies are second in the National League East at 65 wins and 54 losses. They also have the top wildcard position in the National League, and have a three and a half game lead over the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds for a playoff spot. The Blue Jays are third in the American League East at 66 wins and 54 losses. Toronto has the third wildcard spot in the American League, and have a two game lead over the Seattle Mariners and a three game lead over the Boston Red Sox. It should be noted that this is only a two-game interleague series.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman of Centennial, Colorado has simply had a flawless season for the only Major League team based in Canada. He is second in the Major Leagues with 183 strikeouts. The leader is Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio, who has 217 strikeouts. Gausman, who gets the start for the Blue Jays on Wednesday, also has 16 quality starts. That is third most in the American League. He is only behind New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole of Newport Beach, California, who has 18 quality starts, and Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby of Rye, New York, who has 17 quality starts.

Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers

This fascinating National League matchup features the National League West leading Los Angeles Dodgers and the National League Central leading Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers are at 71 wins and 46 losses, and have a healthy nine game lead over the San Francisco Giants. The Brewers are at 65 wins and 54 losses, and lead the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs by three and a half games each.

The Dodgers are led offensively by first baseman Freddie Freeman of Villa Park, California and right fielder Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee. Freeman is second in the Major Leagues with a .339 batting average (only trails Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela who has a .366 batting average), and third in the Major Leagues with 158 hits. Arraez leads with 163 hits and Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is second with 159 hits. Betts is third in the National League with 31 home runs. He is behind Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia with 43 home runs and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida with 35 home runs.

On the mound, Brewers closer Devin Williams of St. Louis, Missouri is third in the National League with 28 saves. He is behind San Francisco 49ers closer Camilo Doval of Yamasa, Dominican Republic and Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz of Humacao, Puerto Rico. The most intriguing pitching matchup in the series is on Thursday. That is when Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn of Indianapolis, Indiana takes on Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes of Bakersfield, California. Despite having a poor earned run average of 5.88, Lynn is actually fifth in the Major Leagues with 166 strikeouts. Burnes, meanwhile is second in the National League with 16 quality starts. He is second only behind San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb of Rocklin, California, who has 18 quality starts.

 

 

 

Topics  
Blue Jays Brewers Dodgers MLB News and Rumors Phillies
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Luis Arraez

Two key MLB series that start August 14

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB News and Rumors
al nl mvp honors all but clinched (1)
US Sports Betting 2023: Oddsmakers Admit AL, NL MVP Races All But Over With Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr. Outshining Fields
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 11 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves
Four key MLB series that start August 11
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 11 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole maintains lead in MLB Starting Pitcher Power Rankings
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 10 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Shane McClanahan
Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan doubtful to return in 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 10 2023
MLB News and Rumors
michael lorenzon pitches no hitter (1)
MLB 2023: Twitter Reacts To Philadelphia Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen Pitching A No-Hitter Versus Washington Nationals
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 10 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen delivers 14th no-hitter in Phillies history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top