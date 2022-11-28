NHL News and Rumors

Two Nashville Predators games delayed due to water main break

Jeremy Freeborn
St Louis Blues v Nashville Predators - Game Six
The Nashville Predators will be making up two regular season games in 2022-23 because of a water main break at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The Predators games impacted were the games originally scheduled on Friday against the Colorado Avalanche and Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

When will the games now take place?

The makeup dates have not yet been announced. The Predators game against the Avalanche on Friday was initially scheduled to take place in the afternoon, as many Americans take the day after American Thanksgiving off. It was one of five games scheduled for Black Friday afternoon.

Damage from the water break

According to the Associated Press, Predators President and Chief Executive Officer Sean Henry stated that the water in the event level ranged from three inches to three feet. The water also impacted the Predators’ team store and the concourse at the Bridgestone Arena.

When are the Predators scheduled to play their next home game?

The Predators’ next home game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks. There is no word yet if that game will be impacted too.

At .500 after their first 20 games

The Predators have a record of nine wins, nine regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 20 points to start the 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season. They have been outscored 65-53. However, the Predators have played well in their last 10 games as they have a record of six wins, three regulation losses, and one loss in extra time. They also have four wins in their last six games. Nashville is in sixth place in the Central Division, and two points back of the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Filip Forsberg of Ostervala, Sweden leads the Predators in scoring so far this season with 19 points in 20 games.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
