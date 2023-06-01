College Basketball News and Rumors

UConn’s Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson Jr. To Remain In NBA Draft

Dan Girolamo
Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo Andre Jackson Jr.

When the UConn Huskies defend their national championship next season, they will be without Adama Sanogo and Andre Jackson Jr., who will remain in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Sanogo and Jackson Jr. join guard Jordan Hawkins as three integral pieces from UConn’s championship who will forgo their remaining college eligibility for the NBA Draft.

UConn’s Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson Jr. To Remain In NBA Draft

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Sanogo will remain in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Sanogo was the anchor of both the UConn offense and defense. The 6’9″ big man averaged 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game during the regular season. Sanogo was named All-Big East first team for the second straight season.

Sanogo saved his best performances for the Final Four, scoring 38 points and grabbing 20 rebounds in two games. The junior was named Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news of Jackson’s decision to stay in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jackson is a 6’6″ wing who proved to be a valuable do-it-all player for UConn. Jackson can guard multiple positions, lead the fastbreak, and crash the glass.

Jackson did it all for UConn, averaging 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals during the regular season. Jackson will need to work on his perimeter shot (28.1% from three), but his versatility will be an attractive quality for NBA teams.

Adama Sanogo And Andre Jackson Jr. Draft Projections

In most mock drafts, Sanogo has been going in the second round, while Jackson Jr. has a late-first-round/early-second-round projection.

Hawkins, however, is the top-ranked UConn prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 6’5″ guard is a projected lottery pick due to his shooting prowess and playmaking ability.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo
Arrow to top