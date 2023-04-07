UFC 287: Main And Co-Main Event Official After Weigh-ins

Good news for UFC fans. The main event and co-main event for UFC 287 are official after Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal, and Gilbert Burns made weight at the official weigh-in on Friday morning.

UFC 287 is scheduled to take place on April 8, 2023, from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The main card will start at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 287 Is Rematch Between Alex Pereira And Israel Adesanya

Pereira and Adesanya will square off for the UFC Middleweight Championship in the main event of UFC 287.

The bout is a rematch from UFC 281, when Pereira defeated Adesanya by TKO to win the UFC Middleweight Championship. Pereira has bested Adesanya in three straight fights dating back to their matchups in kickboxing.

Pereira will look to continue his meteoric rise in the UFC, winning his first four fights in the promotion including the matchup vs. Adesanya.

Adesanya is out to reclaim the title he held onto since October 6, 2019, when he defeated Robert Whittaker at UFC 242 to unify the UFC Middleweight Championship.

BetOnline has Adesanya (-130) listed as a slight favorite. View the odds below.

Jorge Masvidal And Gilbert Burns Looking For Title Shot Opportunity

In the co-main event, Masvidal will fight Burns in a three-round welterweight showdown in the co-main event of UFC 287.

Both men are looking to position themselves for a UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Leon Edwards by winning on Saturday night.

Coming into UFC 287, Masvidal has lost three straight fights, with his last win coming against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in 2019. Masvidal desperately needs a win to keep his title dreams alive.

In his last fight, Burns looked impressive in his submission victory over Neil Magny at UFC 283. As the fifth-ranked welterweight, Burns would most likely become the number-one contender in the division.

BetOnline lists Burns (-440) as a heavy favorite over Masvidal (+340). View the odds below.

