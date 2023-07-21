Betting Guides

UFC London: Parlay Of The Week featuring Molly McCann, Tom Aspinall, Makhmud Muradov

molly mccann

UFC London features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura to see who could potentially be the next contender for the heavyweight title in the future. Let’s take a look at the parlay of the week for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the heavyweight division between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Aspinall is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a brutal leg break in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes meanwhile, Tybura is looking to keep his momentum going with a big win in London over an elite heavyweight contender.

In the co-main event, we have one of London’s favorite fighters “Meatball” Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s flyweight matchup. The rest of this card is littered with elite talent from across the pond which should make for an exciting fight night event. With that said, let’s take a look at the parlay of the week for UFC London.

UFC London Parlay of the Week

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Makhmud Muradov -350 BetOnline logo
Molly McCann -200 BetOnline logo
Tom Aspinall -450 BetOnline logo
Parlay Odds +135 BetOnline logo

Makhmud Muradov (-350)

Makhmud Muradov is looking to get back on track as he welcomes Bryan Barberena to the middleweight division this weekend at UFC London.

Muradov is a powerful striker that’s able to knockout any opponent with a single punch but he also has that grappling in his back pocket to make this an extremely tough fight for Barberena to take as his first fight in his new weight class.

Barberena is as tough as they come but he’s coming off of back-to-back losses as it looks like the wear and tear is finally taking its toll on him. As long as Muradov doesn’t get worn down in this matchup against Barberena he should get back on track with another KO/TKO victory.

Molly McCann (-200)

Fan favorite Molly McCann is back home and is looking to get back into the win column when she welcomes Julija Stoliarenko to the women’s flyweight division.

McCann lost her last fight by one of the top contenders in the flyweight division Erin Blanchfield by first round Kimura. While she may not be the best grappler and she’s going against another submission artist she still has the tools to get the win this weekend.

Stoliarenko while is a very dangerous grappler and can cause trouble for McCann if she gets the fight to the mat, she has trouble getting it there. As long as McCann can keep this fight standing it’s her fight to lose.

Tom Aspinall (-450)

Tom Aspinall is coming off a brutal tear of his ACL in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes in the first round. He had successful surgery to repair his ACL and took the necessary time off to get ready to make his return to the octagon.

He takes on the surging Marcin Tybura who won his last two fights and has won seven of his last eight and is looking the best he’s ever looked in his UFC career.

With that said, Aspinall is by far the more imposing threat in this fight having the power to end this fight on the feet and the submission game to finish it there if need be. If he can just avoid being taken down and controlled by Tybura he should run away with this one and get back on track towards his championship goal.

Bet on UFC London Parlay of the Week (+135)

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
