The swimming competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is wrapping up and on Saturday we had a world record. The United States posted the fastest time ever in the mixed 4×100 meter medley relay with a time of three minutes, 37.43 seconds.

Who were the Americans who contributed to the world record?

The four Americans who were part of the world record swim in the final were Ryan Murphy of Chicago, Illinois, Nicolas Fink of Houston, Texas, Gretchen Walsh of Nashville, Tennessee, and Torri Huske of Arlington, Virginia.

This was Murphy’s second Olympic medal in Paris, and eighth medal overall. A backstroker who won the gold medal in the men’s 100 metre and 200 metre backstroke at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Murphy’s lone individual medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris was a bronze in the men’s 100 metre backstroke.

Fink was a silver medalist in the 100 metre Olympic breastroke competition. The only breaststroker faster than Fink was Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy.

Walsh earned her third medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She also won an individual medal (a silver) in the women’s 100 metre butterfly, and a silver in the women’s 4x1o0 metre freestyle relay. The only swimmer faster in the butterfly was Huske.

What countries joined the United States on the Olympic podium in the mixed 4×100 meter medley relay?

China won the silver medal with a time of 3:37.55. Australia won the bronze medal with a time of 3:38.76. The United States reached the podium by 3.53 seconds over France, which had a fourth place time of 3:40.96.

Who had the previous mixed 4×100 meter medley relay?

Great Britain had the old world record in the mixed 4×100 meter medley relay. They had an overall time of 3:37.58 in winning gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. The British team was comprised of Anna Hopkin, Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty and James Guy.