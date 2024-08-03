There was a world record broken at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday. In the mixed 4×400 metre relay, the United States posted a time of 3:07.41. What was interesting about the world record that was set is the fact it was in a first round heat. It will be interesting to see how fast this American team will run when they actually compete in the finals.

Who were on the American team?

The four middle distance runners on the track who set the world record were Vernon Norwood of New Orleans, Louisiana, Shamier Little of Louisville, Kentucky, Bryce Deadmon of Missouri City, Texas, and Kaylyn Brown of Charlotte, North Carolina. It is interesting in the age range here as Norwood is 32 years old, while Brown is only 19 years old.

What was the previous record?

The United States have broken their own world record four times since 2019. When the Americans broke their record on Friday, their previous world record time was 3:08.80 at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest. That was set by Justin Robinson of St. Louis, Missouri, Rosey Effiong of Dallas, Texas, Matthew Boling of Houston, Texas, and Alexis Holmes of Hamden, Connecticut.

Norwood and Deadmon have Olympic success

Norwood and Deadmon won the gold medal for the United States in the men’s 4×400 metre relay at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Deadmon teamed up with Michael Cherry of Brooklyn, New York, Michael Norman of San Diego, California, and Ray Benjamin of Mount Vernon, New York in the final. Norwood, meanwhile, competed in the first heat.

Who won the gold medal in athletics on Friday?

There was one track and field event on Friday. That was the men’s 10 000 metres, which was won by Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda. Cheptegei posted an Olympic record winning time of 26:43.14. Cheptegei won the gold medal in the men’s 5000 metres at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.