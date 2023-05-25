Golf News and Rumors

Up and Down Round Lands Golf Darling Michael Block in Last Place at Charles Schwab Challenge

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
michael block 3

Michael Block captured the hearts of the sporting world at last week’s PGA Championship, but it was a tough start at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.

Despite his impressive performance at the PGA Championship, PGA professional Michael Block had a challenging start at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Competing on a sponsor exemption, Block couldn’t replicate his previous success in the first round but did have some noteworthy moments.

A Few Highlights to Start

The round began with three consecutive bogies, which put Block on the back foot right from the start. However, on the fourth hole at Colonial Country Club, Block narrowly missed another hole-in-one, with his shot landing just a yard away from the cup. A few holes later, Block found himself in a difficult situation when his drive settled on a bridge to the far right of the fairway, approximately 277 yards from the tee. Despite the challenging position, Block showcased his skill and resourcefulness by executing an exceptional escape shot from the bridge, which landed just short of the green. It was a remarkable save that will surely be added to the legend of Micahel Block.

 

All Down Hill on the Back

Unfortunately, the back nine didn’t go as smoothly for Block. He experienced a series of bogies, followed by par and three double bogies, ultimately finishing the round at +11. This placed him in last position, four strokes behind the second-to-last player, Rory Sabbatini, who finished at +7.

While Block’s overall performance may not have been impressive based on the numbers, it’s important to acknowledge his achievements and recognition thus far. Making the cut at a major tournament 16 years after his first appearance and qualifying through a qualifier for club professionals is a remarkable feat. Although he may not have the opportunity to play alongside a major champion like Rory McIlroy in the final round, Block’s presence and moments in the spotlight are a refreshing sight in a sport that appreciates the stories and accomplishments of everyman players.

There is still quite a bit of golf left and Block is fully capable of putting together a good Friday round to turn in a solid scorecard. Making the cut seems a bit farfetched, but with everything this underdog has pulled off, we actually would be surprised if he pulled another rabbit out of his hat and found his way into the weekend. We hope he turns it around, everyone does.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
michael block 3

Michael Block Receiving Offers for Historic 7-Iron

Author image Colin Lynch  •  23h
Golf News and Rumors
amy olson
Youngest Ever Competitor at Women’s US Open? Amy Olson’s Unborn Baby As She Qualifies While Six Months Pregnant
Author image David Evans  •  11h
Golf News and Rumors
michael block 3
Charles Schwab Challenge: Public Betting Heavy on Fan Favorite Michael Block
Author image David Evans  •  May 24 2023
Golf News and Rumors
brooks koepka pga championship 2023
Brooks Koepka’s Win in PGA Championship Final Round Draws Lowest Viewing Figures Since 2008, Down 14% From 2022
Author image David Evans  •  May 23 2023
Golf News and Rumors
2023 US Open: Tiger Woods Officially Out, Current Qualifiers List
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 23 2023
Golf News and Rumors
usa_today_20723083.0
Michael Block Caps Cinderella PGA Championship Run With Hole In One
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2023
Golf News and Rumors
1492141935.5
2023 PGA Championship: Koepka Captures Fifth Major Title
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top