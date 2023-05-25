Up and Down Round Lands Golf Darling Michael Block in Last Place at Charles Schwab Challenge

Michael Block captured the hearts of the sporting world at last week’s PGA Championship, but it was a tough start at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.

Despite his impressive performance at the PGA Championship, PGA professional Michael Block had a challenging start at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Competing on a sponsor exemption, Block couldn’t replicate his previous success in the first round but did have some noteworthy moments.

A Few Highlights to Start

The round began with three consecutive bogies, which put Block on the back foot right from the start. However, on the fourth hole at Colonial Country Club, Block narrowly missed another hole-in-one, with his shot landing just a yard away from the cup. A few holes later, Block found himself in a difficult situation when his drive settled on a bridge to the far right of the fairway, approximately 277 yards from the tee. Despite the challenging position, Block showcased his skill and resourcefulness by executing an exceptional escape shot from the bridge, which landed just short of the green. It was a remarkable save that will surely be added to the legend of Micahel Block.

All Down Hill on the Back

Unfortunately, the back nine didn’t go as smoothly for Block. He experienced a series of bogies, followed by par and three double bogies, ultimately finishing the round at +11. This placed him in last position, four strokes behind the second-to-last player, Rory Sabbatini, who finished at +7.

While Block’s overall performance may not have been impressive based on the numbers, it’s important to acknowledge his achievements and recognition thus far. Making the cut at a major tournament 16 years after his first appearance and qualifying through a qualifier for club professionals is a remarkable feat. Although he may not have the opportunity to play alongside a major champion like Rory McIlroy in the final round, Block’s presence and moments in the spotlight are a refreshing sight in a sport that appreciates the stories and accomplishments of everyman players.

There is still quite a bit of golf left and Block is fully capable of putting together a good Friday round to turn in a solid scorecard. Making the cut seems a bit farfetched, but with everything this underdog has pulled off, we actually would be surprised if he pulled another rabbit out of his hat and found his way into the weekend. We hope he turns it around, everyone does.