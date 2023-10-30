Tennis News and Rumors

Updates On Present And Past World No. 1 Players: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Pete Sampras

Wendi Oliveros
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz

It is always a treat for tennis fans when the World No. 1 and 2 are on the court together.

In this case, it was a practice session in preparation for the Rolex Paris Masters which kicks off on October 30.

2023’s No. 1 Players Novak Djokovic And Carlos Alcaraz Hit The Practice Courts

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz showed off their excellent skills and respect for one another.

Check it out.

There was even some racquet golf.

It is obvious how competitive these two men are.

And each uses the other to keep working and improving his game.

The fact there is an age difference of 16 years is not evident.

Djokovic is as fit and talented as ever, and Alcaraz plays beyond his years.

Former World No. 1 Pete Sampras Breaks Silence On Tough Year For His Family

Speaking of World No. 1’s Pete Sampras, 52, has been quiet in retirement.

The 14-time Grand Slam Champion is busy with family life and is rarely seen or heard from in public.

On Sunday, Sampras broke his silence to ask for thoughts and prayers as his wife Bridgette battles an ovarian cancer diagnosis she received last December.

Bridgette Wilson Sampras has had surgery, and chemotherapy, and continues to have “maintenance therapy” as Pete called it.

Hopefully, the Sampras family will feel the love and prayers sent their way from the tennis community as Bridgette continues her “healing journey.”

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
