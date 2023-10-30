It is always a treat for tennis fans when the World No. 1 and 2 are on the court together.

In this case, it was a practice session in preparation for the Rolex Paris Masters which kicks off on October 30.

2023’s No. 1 Players Novak Djokovic And Carlos Alcaraz Hit The Practice Courts

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz showed off their excellent skills and respect for one another.

Check it out.

Carlos Alcaraz & Novak Djokovic are about to practice together in Paris. The things I would give to be watching this practice session in person. Legend & young champion. pic.twitter.com/U1EHxrjlYj — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 29, 2023

There was even some racquet golf.

Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz are playing some golf during their practice session in Paris. 😂⛳️ pic.twitter.com/wsMWamGOiU — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 29, 2023

It is obvious how competitive these two men are.

And each uses the other to keep working and improving his game.

The fact there is an age difference of 16 years is not evident.

Djokovic is as fit and talented as ever, and Alcaraz plays beyond his years.

Former World No. 1 Pete Sampras Breaks Silence On Tough Year For His Family

Speaking of World No. 1’s Pete Sampras, 52, has been quiet in retirement.

The 14-time Grand Slam Champion is busy with family life and is rarely seen or heard from in public.

On Sunday, Sampras broke his silence to ask for thoughts and prayers as his wife Bridgette battles an ovarian cancer diagnosis she received last December.

American tennis great Pete Sampras revealed that his wife Bridgette Wilson Sampras 50 had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The 14 time Grand Slam champion released the news through the ATP and ask for prayers from the tennis community as his wife battles the disease. pic.twitter.com/C0nu2tUxV3 — Abayomi Oyeleye (@abayomi75) October 29, 2023

Bridgette Wilson Sampras has had surgery, and chemotherapy, and continues to have “maintenance therapy” as Pete called it.

Hopefully, the Sampras family will feel the love and prayers sent their way from the tennis community as Bridgette continues her “healing journey.”