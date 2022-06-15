US Open 2022: Phil Mickelson Faces Criticism Ahead of US Open Return

Phil Mickelson makes his return to American pro-golf after a two-month hiatus this week at the 2022 US Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Mickelson withdrew from the 2022 Masters Tournament after controversial comments regarding his position on Saudi Arabia and the newly formed LIV Golf tour were published in an excerpt from an upcoming biography about the six-time major champion.

Mickelson told Alan Shipnuck from FirePitCollective that he supported the recently established and Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour as direct competition for the PGA Tour, despite his feelings towards Saudi Arabians as being ‘scary [expletives].’

Along with his comments regarding Saudi Arabia’s ‘horrible record on human rights,’ and state-sponsored execution of homosexuals. Mickelson asserted in the interview with Shipnuck that the Saudi Arabian regime was directly responsible for the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey in October of 2018.

Mickelson’s comments were met with harsh criticism from his peers within the PGA in what one PGA tour player told ESPN he felt ‘was a failed coup.’

In response, Mickelson lost sponsors from both Amstel Light and KPMG, and after making a public apology, Mickelson announced he would be stepping away from golf for a short period to ‘spend time with family.’ With this, Mickelson missed the 2022 Masters, and the 2022 PGA Championship, which he won last year.

Phil Mickelson returns to American Pro-Golf Two-Month Hiatus

Mickelson will return to his first pro-golf event in the United States since making his controversial comments back in February. After recent news naming Mickelson as one of the big-name golfers to be added to the LIV Golf Tour’s maiden event last week, the PGA announced that 16 PGA tour golfers would be banned from competing with the PGA due to their commitment to the rival golf league.

Mickelson comes in at astronomic odds of 225-1 to win the 2022 US Open this week at various golf betting sites. The US Open is the only major championship to elude the fifty-one-year-old lefty, who’s just over a year removed from becoming the oldest major champion in PGA Tour history, with his win at the 2021 PGA Championship.

Mickelson is no stranger to controversy, after being named in a massive insider trading scandal that involved legendary professional sports gambler Billy Walters back in 2017. The controversy involving Walters and his alleged gambling debts with the sports betting mogul has been a shadow that has followed the golf legend throughout his career. Mickelson has been in the bad books with the PGA Tour since the trading allegations surfaced back in 2014, and with the recent comments involving Saudi Arabia, and his commitment to the LIV Golf Tour, there is very little chance that Mickelson returns to a PGA Tour event again before his professional golf career is over.

Whether or not Phil Mickelson manages to patch things up with the PGA before his career is over is still unknown. However, the scrappy lefty will still be playing at major golf events across the United States in 2022, with Mickelson scheduled to play at the LIV Golf Invitational in Portland, Bedminster, and Boston this summer.

Check out some of the best online sportsbooks for this golf betting fans looking to cash in on free bets for the 2022 US Open this week.