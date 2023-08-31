Day 4 of the 2023 US Open features great doubles tennis matches with all-American teams.

Here are three must-see doubles matches happening during Thursday’s day session.

1. Mens Doubles: Ben Shelton And Christopher Eubanks, 12:15 PM EDT

Ben Shelton and Christopher Eubanks are two American singles players on the rise.

They collaborated for doubles earlier this month at the Western & Southern Open as a wildcard team that made it to the quarterfinals.

It is worth noting that Eubanks was not feeling well during his loss in singles on Wednesday so hopefully he is well enough to play on Thursday.

Eubanks will need to be in optimal health because the pair is expected to play the top-seeded doubles team of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

So much fun watching Chris Eubanks and Ben Shelton play doubles and win! They were later interviewed by a local sports reporter. 😍❤️ #cincytennis pic.twitter.com/tLjSPlDzQl — LaWanda (@lawanda50) August 17, 2023

2. Mens Doubles: Jack Sock And John Isner, 2:15 PM EDT

The soon-to-be retirees doubles players Jack Sock and John Isner team up for their final ATP professional tennis tournament.

Together, they have won three ATP titles, all Masters 1000 events, two were at Indian Wells in 2018 and 2022.

Hopefully, they can delay retirement for another day or more and make a serious run in NYC.

Thursday’s match is against Albano Olivetti and Robert Galloway.

3. Mixed Doubles: Coco Gauff And Jack Sock, 4:50 PM EDT

Coco Gauff is throwing her hat into the mixed doubles ring for the first time in her young career.

What better way to begin than with Jack Sock, doing double duty in doubles at the US Open?

Sock won an Olympic gold medal in 2016 in mixed doubles with Bethannie Mattek-Sands.

Gauff and Sock play another all-American team in the first round of mixed doubles, Denis Kudla and Alycia Parks.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023