US Open: Coco Gauff Among American Players Earning Victories In Day 1

Wendi Oliveros
Coco Gauff

American tennis players fared well on Day 1 of the US Open.

Coco Gauff capped off an exciting day for the Americans; she won her first career night match in a tough three-set match.

The 19-year-old will be the elder player in her second-round match against 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Danielle Collins, Taylor Townsend, and Jennifer Brady also won on Day 1.

Brady, a semifinalist in 2020, won her first match in New York in three years after extensive time off from injuries.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, was defeated; she had a tough draw in a first-round match against 19th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The men also enjoyed a good start.

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Christopher Eubanks, Ben Shelton, and Mackie McDonald all advanced on the men’s side.

Ben Shelton has an intriguing second-round match on Wednesday with 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem who has been struggling to regain his form after injuries and problems with his form.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
