American tennis players fared well on Day 1 of the US Open.
Coco Gauff capped off an exciting day for the Americans; she won her first career night match in a tough three-set match.
The 19-year-old will be the elder player in her second-round match against 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.
COCO STORMS BACK FOR THE DUB 💪
Coco Gauff earns her 6th straight win as she beats Siegemund in 3 sets!
The 19-yo faces 16-yo Mirra Andreeva next. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/u33sSVoKkl
— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 29, 2023
Danielle Collins, Taylor Townsend, and Jennifer Brady also won on Day 1.
Danielle Collins 6-2 6-0 over Linda Fruhvirtova 🔥
— TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) August 28, 2023
Taylor Townsend 🇺🇸 with a very good win 6-4 6-2 over Gracheva 🇫🇷 to make round 2 of the US Open pic.twitter.com/HAFPkN0Nsx
— TheTennisTalker (@TheTennisTalker) August 28, 2023
Welcome back, Jennifer Brady!
The American records her first win at the #USOpen since 2020. pic.twitter.com/yXoCNL8iGj
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2023
Brady, a semifinalist in 2020, won her first match in New York in three years after extensive time off from injuries.
Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, was defeated; she had a tough draw in a first-round match against 19th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia.
The men also enjoyed a good start.
Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Christopher Eubanks, Ben Shelton, and Mackie McDonald all advanced on the men’s side.
Don’t blink. Taylor Fritz is winning games in about 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/AjFTMPmslD
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2023
No trouble for Frances Tiafoe 😤 pic.twitter.com/EUk6oMWzjm
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2023
Ben Shelton is victorious in round one! pic.twitter.com/zJT5UgyXoo
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2023
Ben Shelton has an intriguing second-round match on Wednesday with 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem who has been struggling to regain his form after injuries and problems with his form.
DOMINIC THIEM GETS HIS FIRST MATCH WIN AT A MAJOR IN TWO AND A HALF YEARS (AO 3R VS KYRGIOS)! 🇦🇹
Beats Bublik 6-3 6-2 6-4 🔥
BIG WIN.
Likely faces Ben Shelton next 🍿
📸 Sport DE TV pic.twitter.com/AIsghkhQ0W
— Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 28, 2023
