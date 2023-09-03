The American women are shining brightly in their home tournament at the 2023 US Open.

On Day 6, every American woman in singles and the all-American women’s doubles team won their matches.

It was a clean sweep on the day for Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Peyton Stearns, and the Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula team.

The crowd was fired up as 17th-seeded Keys came from behind to upset 14th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova.

Keys has played well this summer and is the 2017 US Open finalist.

USA stand up 🇺🇸🙌@Madison_Keys roars back after dropping the opening set to defeat Samsonova!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/I7ecJe1BZB — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 2, 2023



Keys will face Pegula in the Round of 16 after Pegula won a tough match against Elina Svitolina.

Jessica Pegula is heading to Round 4. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/6SqphUS5J4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2023

And last, but certainly not least in singles, is Peyton Stearns who is into the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time in her young career.

She ousted Katie Boulter in straight sets.

A breakthrough for Peyton Stearns! The 🇺🇸 is into Round 4 of a Grand Slam for the first time. pic.twitter.com/JP37jtJEPz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2023

Stearns will face the winner of the Ekaterina Alexandrova and Marketa Vondrousova match happening later on Saturday night.

Pegula continued her winning ways in doubles a few hours later with Gauff in a straight-set second-round match.

Gauff and Pegula make the third round with a 6-1 7-5 win over Bucsa and Panova. Coco and Jess are keeping busy at @usopen — Pegula still alive in mixed. — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) September 3, 2023

Pegula is still competing in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles going into the second week.

