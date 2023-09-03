Tennis News and Rumors

US Open Day 6: American Women Come Up Big Winners In Singles And Doubles

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jessica Pegula

The American women are shining brightly in their home tournament at the 2023 US Open.

On Day 6, every American woman in singles and the all-American women’s doubles team won their matches.

It was a clean sweep on the day for Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Peyton Stearns, and the Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula team.

The crowd was fired up as 17th-seeded Keys came from behind to upset 14th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova.

Keys has played well this summer and is the 2017 US Open finalist.


Keys will face Pegula in the Round of 16 after Pegula won a tough match against Elina Svitolina.

 

And last, but certainly not least in singles, is Peyton Stearns who is into the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time in her young career.

She ousted Katie Boulter in straight sets.

Stearns will face the winner of the Ekaterina Alexandrova and Marketa Vondrousova match happening later on Saturday night.

Pegula continued her winning ways in doubles a few hours later with Gauff in a straight-set second-round match.

Pegula is still competing in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles going into the second week.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff

US Open Day 7 Matches: 3 To See On September 3, 2023

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1 min
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Two best third round men’s matches at 2023 United States Open Saturday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  11h
Tennis News and Rumors
Stefanos and Petros Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas And Brother Petros Play Second Round Doubles Match At US Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  12h
Tennis News and Rumors
Peyton Stearns
3 American Women Try To Join Coco Gauff In US Open Round Of 16 On Saturday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
Tennis News and Rumors
Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe Comes From Behind To Win, Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek Win 1R Match In Mixed
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 1 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tommy Paul Ben Shelton
Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton Win, Will Face Each Other In Round Of 16 Match, Jennifer Brady Loses
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 1 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Townsend
American Taylor Townsend Falls In Singles But Still Alive In Doubles And Mixed Doubles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top