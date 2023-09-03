The 2023 US Open is at the halfway point, and there are great matches ongoing that are must-see television.

On Sunday, Day 7, here are three to see.

1. Tommy Paul vs. Ben Shelton, 12:00 PM EDT

It is the battle of the American men, Tommy Paul vs. Ben Shelton.

Both are having a great 2023 season and come into the Round of 16 with high expectations.

If Ben Shelton can deliver the big serves and throw in another 147 mph one here and there, he could definitely win this match.

Tommy Paul will take on Ben Shelton in the Round of 16 of the US Open Paul won their meeting in Australia, which was the last time Ben was at this high level. pic.twitter.com/xg3L3HyFJy — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) September 1, 2023

2. Coco Gauff vs. Caroline Wozniacki, 2:00 PM EDT

It is the battle of tennis greats both past and present between Coco Gauff and Caroline Wozniacki.

Coco Gauff is having the best summer of her young career.

She has a lot more current match experience as Wozniacki just came out of retirement a few weeks ago.

Gauff has the confidence and the advantage, but it will not be an easy one.

Coco Gauff on facing Caroline Wozniacki next at US Open: “A match up I never thought I’d have to play. When she retired I remember I might’ve said ‘I wish I would’ve played her’ so that wish came true..” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0fBylZt0dw — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 2, 2023

3. Iga Swiatek vs. Jelena Ostapenko, 9:00 PM EDT

Two Grand Slam champions face off on Sunday night when World No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes the court against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Ostapenko is unpredictable and could give Swiatek a big challenge, but Iga should come through.

Jelena Ostapenko isn’t lacking any confidence ahead of her match with Iga Swiatek: “It’s going to be a difficult game, but on the other hand, I have nothing to lose.. she’s playing quite consistent. She’s winning a lot. But it’s also not easy to be #1 bc everyone wants to beat… pic.twitter.com/2cbb0TuDs7 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 2, 2023

