US Open Day 7 Matches: 3 To See On September 3, 2023

Wendi Oliveros
Coco Gauff

The 2023 US Open is at the halfway point, and there are great matches ongoing that are must-see television.

On Sunday, Day 7, here are three to see.

1. Tommy Paul vs. Ben Shelton, 12:00 PM EDT

It is the battle of the American men, Tommy Paul vs. Ben Shelton.

Both are having a great 2023 season and come into the Round of 16 with high expectations.

If Ben Shelton can deliver the big serves and throw in another 147 mph one here and there, he could definitely win this match.

2. Coco Gauff vs. Caroline Wozniacki, 2:00 PM EDT

It is the battle of tennis greats both past and present between Coco Gauff and Caroline Wozniacki.

Coco Gauff is having the best summer of her young career.

She has a lot more current match experience as Wozniacki just came out of retirement a few weeks ago.

Gauff has the confidence and the advantage, but it will not be an easy one.

3. Iga Swiatek vs. Jelena Ostapenko, 9:00 PM EDT

Two Grand Slam champions face off on Sunday night when World No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes the court against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Ostapenko is unpredictable and could give Swiatek a big challenge, but Iga should come through.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

