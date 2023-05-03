The USA Today staff writers have released their picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This is the 149th running of this historical event. The 1 1/4-mile horse race has been held at Churchill Downs since its inception in 1875.

This 20-horse race will be broadcasted by NBC with coverage beginning as early as 10:30 am ET this Saturday on USA Network. Pre-race activities start at 12:30 pm ET. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will also be livestreamed on NBCSports.com. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2023 is 6:57 p.m. ET.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

USA Today Kentucky Derby Picks | USA Today Picks for Kentucky Derby 2023

Leading into the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Forte (+325) is the favorite to win the race. Forte has won six of his seven career starts and his last five. Tapit Trice (+600) has second-best odds, followed by Angel of Empire (+800), Practical Move (+1000), and Verifying (+1200). The USA Today writers are leaning towards Forte finishing ahead of Verifying in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. It comes down to post position.

Forte (+325) | USA Today Kentucky Derby 2023 Predictions

First off, Forte is a 3-year-old colt. He’s owned by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable. He’s trained by Todd Pletcher and bred by South Gate Farm. Forte has raced at Belmont Park, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Saratoga with wins at Belmont Park, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Saratoga.

His stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Florida Derby (Grade 1), 2023 Fountain of Youth (Grade 2), and the 2022 Hopeful (Grade 1). At the Florida Derby on April 1, Forte outran Mage and Cyclone Mischief. The USA Today writers are hoping Forte will come out on top. Forte’s post position is No. 15. More Kentucky Derby picks and predictions are on the main page.

Verifying (+1200) | USA Today Horse Racing Predictions 2023

Next, while Tapit Trice (+600) has better odds than Verifying (+1200) to win the race, horse racing insider Bob Weir convinced the USA Today staff that Verifying is the better pick. “He [Tapit Trice] still looks like a grind-it-down horse who may prove to be better suited for the Belmont than the Derby,” Weir said.

Tapit Trice won the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes (Grade 1). However, Verifying has never won a Grade 1 race. He has raced at Belmont at Aqueduct, Keeneland, Oaklawn Park, and Saratoga. His wins include victories at Oaklawn Park and Saratoga. Having said that, Verifying’s post position is No. 2. The USA Today staff trust this pick.

Practical Move (+1000) | USA Today Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks

For USA Today’s final pick, Practical Move rounded out the top 3. Practical Move is a 3-year-old colt, and he was sired by Practical Joke out of the Afleet Alex mare Ack Naughty. He was trained by Tim Yakteen and was bred in Kentucky by Chad Brown & Head of Plains Partners. Practical Move has raced at Del Mar, Los Alamitos Day, and Santa Anita. He earned wins at Los Alamitos Day, Santa Anita.

His stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Santa Anita Derby (Grade 1), 2023 San Felipe (Grade 2), and the 2022 Los Alamitos Futurity (Grade 2). More importantly, he’s racing from the No. 10 gate number. Hit Show (+3300) is racing from the No. 1 post position. The No. 1 spot has not produced a winner since Ferdinand won the race in 1986. It’s a 37-year streak! More predictions are on the main page.

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023