Southern Cal’s 2023 football recruiting class could get a major boost By April 1.

That’s when five-star tight end Duce Robinson will have to announce his commitment. He’ll have to sign by then to be eligible to compete as a freshman during the upcoming season.

USC is expected to get the nod.

USC Standing Strong With Top Recruit Duce Robinson

Currently ranked 12th by 247Sports, the Trojans are eagerly awaiting the decision from Robinson, one of the top unsigned high school seniors.

A product of Phoenix Pinnacle High School, Robinson is a three-sport standout who plans on playing football and baseball at his future institution. Robinson also plays basketball at Pinnacle.

On National Signing Day, Robinson told ESPN that his “plan is fluid.”

Also a target of talent-rich Georgia, Robinson could be cooling on the two-time national champions. Blair Angulo, a 247Sports.com analyst, reported the Bulldogs’ coaching staff “doesn’t feel as confident as they once did” to ink the one-time No. 19 overall player.

April 1 is the deadline for unsigned players to sign with a program.

Recruit Zabien Brown Lists USC In His Top 4

Zabien Brown has been a regular visitor to USC.

On Sunday, the 2024 four-star cornerback from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) narrowed his list of schools to four: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

On3 predicted the Trojans had a 60.5 percent success rate to nab the nation’s No. 10 cornerback.

USC has hosted the 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect for six unofficial visits but anticipates Brown to come again for an official visit.

“I just feel like I have a really good connection with the coaches so far,” Brown told Ducks Digest. “When I’m up there I always feel welcome and comfortable. Especially like being all the guys that I already know up there–either played with or against, just kind of felt a little natural.”