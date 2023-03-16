College Football News and Rumors

USC Football Recruiting: 5-Star TE Duce Robinson Could Boost Trojans’ 2023 Class; 4-Star CB Zabien Brown Releases Top 4 Program Choices

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
usc recruiting five star te (1)

Southern Cal’s 2023 football recruiting class could get a major boost By April 1. 

That’s when five-star tight end Duce Robinson will have to announce his commitment. He’ll have to sign by then to be eligible to compete as a freshman during the upcoming season.   

USC is expected to get the nod.

USC Standing Strong With Top Recruit Duce Robinson

Currently ranked 12th by 247Sports, the Trojans are eagerly awaiting the decision from Robinson, one of the top unsigned high school seniors. 

A product of Phoenix Pinnacle High School, Robinson is a three-sport standout who plans on playing football and baseball at his future institution. Robinson also plays basketball at Pinnacle. 

On National Signing Day, Robinson told ESPN that his “plan is fluid.” 

Also a target of talent-rich Georgia, Robinson could be cooling on the two-time national champions. Blair Angulo, a 247Sports.com analyst, reported the Bulldogs’ coaching staff “doesn’t feel as confident as they once did” to ink the one-time No. 19 overall player.  

April 1 is the deadline for unsigned players to sign with a program. 

Recruit Zabien Brown Lists USC In His Top 4

Zabien Brown has been a regular visitor to USC. 

On Sunday, the 2024 four-star cornerback from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) narrowed his list of schools to four: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and USC. 

 On3 predicted the Trojans had a 60.5 percent success rate to nab the nation’s No. 10 cornerback. 

USC has hosted the 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect for six unofficial visits but anticipates Brown to come again for an official visit. 

“I just feel like I have a really good connection with the coaches so far,” Brown told Ducks Digest. “When I’m up there I always feel welcome and comfortable. Especially like being all the guys that I already know up there–either played with or against, just kind of felt a little natural.”

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
usc recruiting five star te (1)

USC Football Recruiting: 5-Star TE Duce Robinson Could Boost Trojans’ 2023 Class; 4-Star CB Zabien Brown Releases Top 4 Program Choices

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  47min
College Football News and Rumors
dawgs pro day art 2023 (1)
Georgia Football: Troubled Jalen Carter Struggles During Pro Day; Bulldogs Prepare To Host Big Recruiting Weekend
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  4h
College Football News and Rumors
michigan football recuting brandyn hillman (1)
Michigan Football Recruiting: Wolverines To Pursue 4-Star Athlete Brandyn Hillman; Top Punter Earns Offer
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 13 2023
College Football News and Rumors
March Madness Fun Facts - Final Four Facts and Key Stats
How to Bet On March Madness in North Dakota | ND Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Mar 11 2023
College Football News and Rumors
michigan bigg recruiting weekend (1)
Michigan Football Recruiting: Top-Ranked DL, WR Prospects Converging On Ann Arbor This Weekend
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 10 2023
College Football News and Rumors
fsu helmet
Florida State Football Hosts Top Four-Star Recruits in Big Week of Visits Including Charles Lester, Fletcher Westphal, and Brandon Jacob
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 9 2023
College Football News and Rumors
michigan football recruiting qbs 2023 spring game vist (1)
Michigan Football Recruiting: Top Prep QB George MacIntyre Eyes Spring Game Visit; Slinger Kelden Ryan Planning Trip To Ann Arbor
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top