Soccer

USMNT Adds Rainbow Crest To Show Support To LGBTQ+ Community At World Cup

Gia Nguyen
The United States National Soccer Team stands together with the LGBTQ+ community after redesigning their federation crest in rainbow colors at their training base.

USMNT defied the FIFA’s orders to avoid contentious issues by making this huge statement.

The World Cup is set to kick off on Sunday and the US will play its opener against Wales on Monday.

With the 2022 World Cup ready to get underway, Qatar’s human rights record and attitude towards homosexuality still remains a hot topic, but that didn’t stop the US from showing up in Doha with a rainbow crested badge

The Rainbow Crest to be shown throughout World Cup

The USMNT’s Chief Communications officer, Neil Buethe believes the rainbow badge plays an important and consistent role in the identity of the U.S. Soccer.

US soccer intends to promote the spirit of inclusiveness and welcoming of all soccer fans across the world. The team will continue to include the rainbow branding as part of any match or event to embrace and support the LGBQT community.

According to Buethe, locations and events managed by the USMNT at the FIFA World Cup, including team hotel, media areas and parties will also feature the rainbow crest.

The World Cup in Qatar

In 2022, Qatar became the first Middle Eastern country to ever host the World Cup.

However over the past few months, the country has been under scrutiny because its laws discriminate against the LGBQT community.

Many players have raised personal concerns over the rights of fans traveling to their event, especially the LGBQT+ and women.

Despite FIFA’s rules, the USMNT made a worldwide statement by standing with the LGBTQ+ community at the World Cup.

USMNT Reaction on Rainbow Crest Badge

The US men’s soccer team stands united under the rainbow crest for the LGBQT+ community heading into Qatar.

Despite FIFA’s orders to just focus on soccer, head coach Gregg Berhalter said that the rainbow crests were a part of the US team’s ethos to take the lead on social issues.

The US federation launched its “Be the Change”’ initiative in 2022 and the USMNT’s commitment to LGBTQ+ rights will echo a message of inclusion that can be heard around the world.

Berhalter went on to say that US Soccer will continue to shed light on important social issues in Qatar and bring awareness to those issues at the World Cup.

The team goalkeeper Sean Johnson and his teammates said that the crests were a sign of their values and what they represent as the men’s national team.

Soccer
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
