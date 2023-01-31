Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat traded to NY Islanders 

The NHL may be winding down for the midseason All-Star break, but the Vancouver Canucks’ front office made a big move Monday.

The Canucks jettisoned cornerstone center Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty, and a 2023 conditional first-round pick.

In 49 games this season, Horvat already compiled a career-tying 31 goals, but the 27-year-old playmaker was in the final year of his contract and the Canucks struggling to maintain a playoff push, the team’s brass could not risk losing a skater of Horvat’s caliber this offseason without any compensation.

Hear from Bo Horvat following being traded to the #Isles ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WUIC2CZekM — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 31, 2023

Canucks make business decision on Horvat

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin regretted having to make the move but added the deal was strictly business.

“First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver,” Allvin said, reported by NHL.com. “He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club.

“As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young center in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward.”

A 2013 first-round draft pick by the Canucks, Horvat developed into a top-six mainstay, collecting 201 goals and 219 assists in 621 career outings.

In 23 Stanley Cup playoff appearances, Horvat compiled 11 goals among 16 points.

Bo Horvat has been traded to the @NYIslanders! 🔁 Thoughts on the deal? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zH7QJrAHNH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2023

Canucks receive three assets

Horvat, who ranks eighth in the NHL in goals, was selected via a fan vote to represent the Pacific Division during the NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday.

As the Canucks (20-26-3) sit in sixth place in the division and trail the Colorado Avalanche by 14 points for the second wild card from the Western Conference, Horvat, who inked a six-year, $33 million deal in 2017, became expendable.

Horvat’s presence should bolster the Islanders’ second-half drive to the playoffs. At 25-22-6, the Islanders remain in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division but are just two points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

The Canucks received three assets to help restock the organization, including an upcoming draft pick.

Beauvillier, 25, collected nine goals and 11 helpers in 49 appearances this season. A first-round pick in 2015, Beauvillier has 209 points in 457 career outings. Raty, a 20-year-old rookie who was drafted in the second round in 2021, has two goals in 12 games this season.