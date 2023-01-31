NHL News and Rumors

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat traded to NY Islanders 

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Canucks' Bo Horvat traded to NY Islanders

The NHL may be winding down for the midseason All-Star break, but the Vancouver Canucks’ front office made a big move Monday.  

The Canucks jettisoned cornerstone center Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty, and a 2023 conditional first-round pick. 

In 49 games this season, Horvat already compiled a career-tying 31 goals, but the 27-year-old playmaker was in the final year of his contract and the Canucks struggling to maintain a playoff push, the team’s brass could not risk losing a skater of Horvat’s caliber this offseason without any compensation.

Canucks make business decision on Horvat 

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin regretted having to make the move but added the deal was strictly business. 

“First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver,” Allvin said, reported by NHL.com. “He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club.  

“As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young center in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward.” 

A 2013 first-round draft pick by the Canucks, Horvat developed into a top-six mainstay, collecting 201 goals and 219 assists in 621 career outings.  

In 23 Stanley Cup playoff appearances, Horvat compiled 11 goals among 16 points.

Canucks receive three assets 

Horvat, who ranks eighth in the NHL in goals, was selected via a fan vote to represent the Pacific Division during the NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday.

As the Canucks (20-26-3) sit in sixth place in the division and trail the Colorado Avalanche by 14 points for the second wild card from the Western Conference, Horvat, who inked a six-year, $33 million deal in 2017, became expendable. 

Horvat’s presence should bolster the Islanders’ second-half drive to the playoffs. At 25-22-6, the Islanders remain in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division but are just two points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot. 

The Canucks received three assets to help restock the organization, including an upcoming draft pick.  

Beauvillier, 25, collected nine goals and 11 helpers in 49 appearances this season. A first-round pick in 2015, Beauvillier has 209 points in 457 career outings. Raty, a 20-year-old rookie who was drafted in the second round in 2021, has two goals in 12 games this season.

Topics  
Islanders NHL News and Rumors Vancouver Canucks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Canucks' Bo Horvat traded to NY Islanders

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat traded to NY Islanders 

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  1h
NHL News and Rumors
NFL Referee
NFL Referee Ron Torbert Details Confusion Over Chiefs’ Apparent Mulligan
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
Bobby Hull
Top five Bobby Hull moments
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz and Frank Vatrano have hat tricks in a spoiler role
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 27 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Matt Nieto
Avalanche acquire left winger Matt Nieto from the Sharks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 26 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Calgary Flames at Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller and Sebastian Aho heating up after weekend hat tricks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2023
NHL News and Rumors
6cc3e-130422163253-buffalo-sabres-ryan-miller-single-image-cut
Sabres retire Ryan Miller’s number 30
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top