Vegas Golden Knights winning with four goalies

Jeremy Freeborn
Logan Thompson

The Vegas Golden Knights saw their four game-winning streak come to an end on Tuesday when they lost to the Edmonton Oilers 7-4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. What a streak it was. Historic, in fact. For the first time ever in National Hockey League history according to Jack Michaels of Rogers Sportsnet, a team won four straight games by starting four different goalies.

Jiri Patera

On March 19, Jiri Patera of Prague, Czechia made 35 saves on 37 shots on goal as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 in Vegas. The Golden Knights had no problem scoring in this one as Jack Eichel of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts recorded a hat trick. Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo of King City, Ontario led the Golden Knights with four points (all assists). This was only Patera’s second NHL game. The first game was on March 12 as he made 30 saves in a 5-3 Vegas win over the St. Louis Blues.

Jonathan Quick

On March 21, Jonathan Quick of Milford, Connecticut made 31 saves on 34 shot attempts in a 4-3 Golden Knights win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. This was Quick’s fifth win with the Golden Knights since being traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 2. One of those wins was a shutout. It came on March 11 in a 4-0 Golden Knights win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Logan Thompson

On March 23, Logan Thompson of Calgary, Alberta made 37 saves on 39 shots in a 3-2 Golden Knights win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. He had not played since February 9 because of a lower-body injury, and had to leave the game in the third period with another lower-body injury.

Laurent Brossoit

On March 25, Laurent Brossoit of Port Alberni, British Columbia won his second game of the season as he made 27 saves on 30 shot attempts in a 4-3 Golden Knights overtime win over the Oilers. Nicolas Roy of Amos, Quebec scored the overtime winner. Like Patera, Brossoit only has one win this season. It came in a 4-3 Golden Knights win over the Calgary Flames on February 23.

NHL News and Rumors Vegas Golden Knights
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

