Venus Williams made her return to the tennis courts on Tuesday at the Libema Open.

Williams had been away from the game for five months dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined her prior to the Australian Open in January.

Venus Williams walks on court to compete for the first time in 5 months. Packed house for this legend. Listen to that crowd As long as she plays, we will watch ❤️

pic.twitter.com/96UMJdrkN1 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 13, 2023



Fans were thrilled to see the 42-year-old former World No. 1 player walk back out on the court especially on her favorite surface, grass.

Serena Williams was in attendance to cheer her sister on.

Venus Williams is back 🌱😍 The five-time Wimbledon winner played her first grass-court match for two years at the Libema Open – and sister Serena Williams was courtside to support her 🙌@LibemaOpen pic.twitter.com/4JGGtT3eES — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 13, 2023

She Jumped Out To An Early Lead But Lost The Match

Unfortunately, Venus’s return was not a winning effort.

She jumped out to a good start winning the first set over Switzerland’s Celine Naef by the score of 6-3.

The second set tiebreaker is when Naef started the turn the tables; she won it by the score of 7-3 and raced away with the third set by the score of 6-2.

Venus truly loves the game and enjoys competing so hopefully she takes stock of the fact that she won one set and can build upon that.

What’s Next For Williams?

Ever since Serena retired in September, fans have wondered what Venus’s future plans were.

She has not formally committed to playing at Wimbledon this year.

The only thing that we know for sure is a fact she shared with fans in a social media Q&A session.

Venus has no intentions of playing any more ladies’ doubles matches without her sister and partner Serena.

It is not clear if she would consider mixed doubles.

Venus will turn 43 on Saturday, June 17.

No one knows what her future tennis plans are, but any time she plays, fans should enjoy it because we never know when it will be the end.