Tennis News and Rumors

Venus Williams Returns After 5 Month Injury Layoff, Loses Tough 3 Set Match

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
venus williams is no.2 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings

Venus Williams made her return to the tennis courts on Tuesday at the Libema Open.

Williams had been away from the game for five months dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined her prior to the Australian Open in January.


Fans were thrilled to see the 42-year-old former World No. 1 player walk back out on the court especially on her favorite surface, grass.

Serena Williams was in attendance to cheer her sister on.

She Jumped Out To An Early Lead But Lost The Match

Unfortunately, Venus’s return was not a winning effort.

She jumped out to a good start winning the first set over Switzerland’s Celine Naef by the score of 6-3.

The second set tiebreaker is when Naef started the turn the tables; she won it by the score of 7-3 and raced away with the third set by the score of 6-2.

Venus truly loves the game and enjoys competing so hopefully she takes stock of the fact that she won one set and can build upon that.

What’s Next For Williams?

Ever since Serena retired in September, fans have wondered what Venus’s future plans were.

She has not formally committed to playing at Wimbledon this year.

The only thing that we know for sure is a fact she shared with fans in a social media Q&A session.

Venus has no intentions of playing any more ladies’ doubles matches without her sister and partner Serena.

It is not clear if she would consider mixed doubles.

Venus will turn 43 on Saturday, June 17.

No one knows what her future tennis plans are, but any time she plays, fans should enjoy it because we never know when it will be the end.

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jokic and Djokovic

Serbian superstars dominate sports headlines on back-to-back days

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6min
Tennis News and Rumors
Stefanso Tsitsipas Paula Badosa
Greek Tennis Player Stefanos Tsitsipas Gives Hint As To When Relationship With Paula Badosa Began
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
Tennis News and Rumors
Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017
Former World No. 3 Canadian Milos Raonic Wins First Match After Long Injury Hiatus
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
how to bet on novak djokovic at french open 2022
Novak Djokovic Wins 23rd Grand Slam, Makes History At French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 11 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Women’s French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds To Win at Roland-Garros
Iga Swiatek Is 5th Woman To Win 3 French Open Titles In 4 Years Or Less In The Past 40 Years
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_19011055_168396541_lowres-2
Casper Ruud Dominates Alexander Zverev, Earns Spot In French Open Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz Is Injured, Leads To Disappointing End To Highly Anticipated Novak Djokovic Match
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top