Video Shows Young Carlos Alcaraz Hitting With Roger Federer At Wimbledon 2019

Wendi Oliveros
Though Wimbledon 2023 has just concluded with Carlos Alcaraz as its champion, Wimbledon 2019 has come up in conversation the past couple of days.

This year’s runner-up Novak Djokovic mentioned it in his comments on the court, talking about how he came back and inexplicably won that match over Roger Federer despite being down two match points.

He was making the point that you win some and lose some, and it all evens out and turns out the way it is supposed to.

Besides that reference, there has been a practice video released that shows a 16-year-old Carlos Alcaraz hitting balls with Roger Federer as Federer prepared for his semifinal match.

The context is that Alcaraz’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, asked Federer to hit with Alcaraz and told him to hit the ball hard because Alcaraz could handle it.

Take a look at the video and pictures from that practice session.

While Alcaraz rewrote the tennis history books on Sunday, he is a long way from being a tennis legend like Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Novak Djokovic.


Let’s hope that he stays healthy and is able to compete for many years and Grand Slams ahead starting in New York in September as the defending U.S. Open champion.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
