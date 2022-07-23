WWE CEO Vince McMahon Officially Retires From Pro Wrestling Duties

Vince McMahon is the biggest legend in wrestling history. He made the WWE the huge empire that it is today. Whether it was Vince making Hulk Hogan the biggest star in the 80s and 90s or his incredible feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin that led the WWE to defeat WCW in the Monday night wars. With one tweet, Vince McMahon announced his retirement and sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling industry.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

WWE Stars During The Vince McMahon Era

Vince McMahon helped build and create some of the biggest stars in and outside of the WWE.

The Rock

The Rock may be the biggest star to come out of the WWE. From day one he entered the WWE, Vince knew he would be a star. He let Rock be himself and Rock took over the WWE. Now, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is arguably the most famous actor in the world.

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan was the biggest star in wrestling in the 80s and 90s. He would be in movies and TV shows. Vince pushed him to the moon because he saw the attraction the fans had for Hogan at the time.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s feud with Vince McMahon helped WWE defeat WCW in the Monday Night Wars. Vince did not shy away from allowing Austin to embarrass him. Whether it was getting beer poured on him, sprayed on him, or pretending to piss his pants, Vince was not bothered by allowing Austin to humiliate him. This was the greatest feud in WWE history.

John Cena

John Cena was another megastar in the WWE. Cena was incredible on the mic and he led the WWE through the PG era. He is now a movie star and seems to be everywhere. Cena is just another star in and outside of WWE that Vince molded.

Other Notable WWE Wrestlers Under McMahon

Many other wrestlers become stars during Vince McMahon’s reign over the WWE, including:

Roman Reigns

The Undertaker

Mankind

Triple H

Shawn Michaels

Dave Bautista

The WWE Will Miss Vince McMahon

After creating so many superstars and great moments throughout his years in WWE, Vince McMahon has become synonymous with wrestling.

The entertainment provided by Vince and company over the years remains unmatched.

The biggest legend in wrestling history will be missed both backstage and on TV.

Thank you, Vincent Kennedy McMahon!